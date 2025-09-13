Iggy Azalea is stirring conversation once again after a viral conversation with popular streamer N3on — this time about love, money, and the realities of dating as a celebrity.

The “Fancy” hitmaker was on livestream, celebrating a new partnership with the popular streamer aboard a yacht in the Bahamas when the two shared an unfiltered exchange about gender roles and financial expectations in relationships.

During their discussion, N3on admitted he doesn’t believe in splitting expenses evenly. “I don’t believe in 50/50,” he told Azalea. “Even if you have your own money, I think the guy… I wouldn’t feel comfortable letting a girl pay for her living, pay for food, pay for her clothes, like, pay for anything.”

Iggy Azalea 50/50 Standards

Azalea pushed back, calling out what she sees as unrealistic standards men place on women. “Some of the things can be frustrating. Like, ‘Why doesn’t she have a man? What’s wrong with her?’ I’m like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with me,’” she said. “It’s just you guys want your buttholes licked. You do crack, and you don’t have enough money to be 50/50 with me. That’s your problem, not mine.”

The Australian artist also noted that any man trying to fully cover her lifestyle would need to earn “another $15 million a year,” a figure she said makes the arrangement unrealistic for most. “Is that really fair? I don’t really know,” she added.

Instead of idealizing total financial dependence, Azalea stressed practicality, explaining that paying all the bills would strip men of their appeal. She mentioned her independence and aspirations, insisting she won’t limit herself for a partner unable to keep pace.

The candid moment highlighted the clash between traditional and modern dating values — with Azalea advocating for balance, not blind dependence. Her remarks, delivered with her signature bluntness, quickly reignited online debates about money, relationships, and the pressures of dating in the public eye.