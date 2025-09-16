DJ Akademiks Exposes DMs With Iggy Azalea Amid Playboi Carti Drama

Iggy Azalea recently appeared on stream with popular creator N3on, where she made some comments that fans interpreted as digs at Playboi Carti. She spoke about how on two separate occasions, men have asked her to engage in sexual activity she had no desire to engage in. Particularly what she referred to as "licking their butt hole."

“They don’t ask with words, but there’s motions,” Azalea explained in more detail. She compared the motion to “a baby getting their diaper changed.” The exchange left N3on in shock, and the audience quickly ran with the idea that Azalea was taking a shot at Carti.

DJ Akademiks addressed the situation on his Kick stream, while also exposing some DMs he had with Azalea. He didn't read the DMs out, but he mentioned that she blocked him after sending him a lengthy tirade. He also emphasized that he plans to stay out of whatever problems Carti and Azalea have, saying that he "does not care," but that he "respects" Carti as a musician.

"You were trying to use me to get this man canceled," Akademiks said. "You told me very criminal things about him, you told me very evil things about him." Obviously, he did not get into the details of what Azalea alleged, but recommended telling the police about everything instead of a "blogger."

Akademiks has become a polarizing and powerful force within hip-hop media, and he recognizes that. He pointed out that people do not tend to engage with him unless they want to deal with the drama. According to him, that is why he did not respond to Azalea.