DJ Akademiks Exposes DMs With Iggy Azalea Amid Playboi Carti Drama

BY Devin Morton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea visits the Build Series at Build Studio on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks got on his Kick stream to discuss the drama between Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti and his minor role in the situation.

Iggy Azalea recently appeared on stream with popular creator N3on, where she made some comments that fans interpreted as digs at Playboi Carti. She spoke about how on two separate occasions, men have asked her to engage in sexual activity she had no desire to engage in. Particularly what she referred to as "licking their butt hole."

“They don’t ask with words, but there’s motions,” Azalea explained in more detail. She compared the motion to “a baby getting their diaper changed.” The exchange left N3on in shock, and the audience quickly ran with the idea that Azalea was taking a shot at Carti.

DJ Akademiks addressed the situation on his Kick stream, while also exposing some DMs he had with Azalea. He didn't read the DMs out, but he mentioned that she blocked him after sending him a lengthy tirade. He also emphasized that he plans to stay out of whatever problems Carti and Azalea have, saying that he "does not care," but that he "respects" Carti as a musician.

"You were trying to use me to get this man canceled," Akademiks said. "You told me very criminal things about him, you told me very evil things about him." Obviously, he did not get into the details of what Azalea alleged, but recommended telling the police about everything instead of a "blogger."

Iggy Azalea Playboi Carti

Akademiks has become a polarizing and powerful force within hip-hop media, and he recognizes that. He pointed out that people do not tend to engage with him unless they want to deal with the drama. According to him, that is why he did not respond to Azalea.

He added that he recognizes his reputation for mainly feuding with women, and did not want to add another one to the list by engaging in a beef with Azalea. Additionally, he did not know what mental state the former rapper was in, which seemed to contribute to his decision to ignore her as well. As of writing, Azalea has not yet responded to Akademiks' lengthy stream discussion.

