Iggy Azalea And DJ Akademiks Go Off On Each Other As Playboi Carti Drama Reaches A Fever Pitch

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks took to Kick to call out Iggy Azalea, accusing her of trying to use him to get her ex Playboi Carti "canceled." According to him, she blocked him after ranting about the musician in his DMs, but he wants no part of their drama. All of this seems to have been prompted by Iggy's latest stream with N3on. During it, she made some bold claims about an ex's sexual preferences, and many assumed she was talking about Carti.

The back and forth carried into yesterday, when Iggy hopped on X to set the record straight. In a lengthy post, she criticized Akademiks for failing to report facts, and insisted that Carti was not the ex she was referring to during her stream with N3on.

"If you had bothered to do YOUR JOB you’d have realized it’s beyond clear I haven’t alluded to, or mentioned any famous exes," she wrote in part. "Why didn’t you want to retract what you said after watching neon & myself in conversation and realizing your favorite rapper wasn’t the subject of any conversation?"

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

In a follow-up post, she explained that while she's not trying to get Carti canceled, her experiences with him have generally been negative. "I don’t think it’s a huge secret my experience involved a man who was violent & is (still) an addict," she alleged. "Im sorry, but that’s my reality & it does affect my life years later of course… because there’s a child involved."

In response, Akademiks hurled a series of insults at Iggy. "Shordy I ain’t finna argue wit u cuz u tight bout being a single baby mama.. pick better next time. All that trauma sh*t u texted me I don’t give 1 f*cks about u or ur trauma. Eat a dick," one of his tweets reads.