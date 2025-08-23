DJ Akademiks Deems Megan Thee Stallion A "Liar" In Latest Deposition Footage

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks had a deposition with Roc Nation where he answered questions about his alleged financial compensation from artists and labels.

DJ Akademiks is surfacing more video footage of his recent deposition with Roc Nation lawyers. In these clips, one of them caught by Live Bitez, he's answering questions about Tory Lanez's guilty verdict.

Things got a little testy after the hip-hop reporter labeled the Houston femcee a "liar." "That chick is a liar, and I don't believe liars," he said bluntly. The woman leading the deposition then pounced on Ak, asking him if he present at any point during the night of the shooting.

"You weren't at the party... in the car, the street. You weren't a witness at all whatsoever, correct?" she asked. Akademiks answered "no" to all of them. While he admits that isn't denying these facts and that he can't "unequivocally" say that Tory didn't shoot at Megan, he stands by his opinion.

"In my belief, that chick is a liar, and I don't believe liars. Again, I accept the verdict, I don't accept a liar."

In the other debate reposted by Akademiks, he believes that the jury agreed that Tory did shoot Megan but potentially didn't agree with everything the plaintiff said on the stand.

"Was there a verdict on that? We don't know!" he rhetorically asked.

DJ Akademiks & Megan Thee Stallion

The Roc Nation lawyer combated with the jury coming to a guilty verdict based on Tory being sent to prison. But Akademiks held his ground again, reiterating his aforementioned point.

"The jury didn't issue any statement that they believed everything Meg said. Is one of the things she said that Tory shot her? Yes." But ultimately, he views the femcee as a liar and cannot and does not trust anything she has to say.

In the other parts of the deposition, Akademiks was asked about his alleged compensation from artists and labels. Lawyers of Roc Nation were trying to figure out whether or not this was a way for him to publicly bash Megan.

Overall, he was highly critical of the lawyer's line of questioning and how this was going to help their client in their pursuit. "This deposition meg thee stallion got me in asking me bout Tory, Drake and Nicki Minaj more than their client Meg the stallion [crying-laughing emojis]. 'U sure Drake ain't pay u' 'U sure Nicki ain't paying blogs' 'Who is grand wizard' 'Did Tory send u bread on cash app?'" he wrote on Instagram Stories.

