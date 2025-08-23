DJ Akademiks has said a lot about the Tory Lanez case involving Megan Thee Stallion, which is currently experiencing a bit of an update. Considering lawsuits like Megan's filing against blogger Milagro Gramz, her team and Roc Nation are investigating any possible alleged paid campaigns to drag her online.

Furthermore, Akademiks recently sat down for a deposition with lawyers, during which he answered questions relating to these allegations. However, while breaking down his experience on his livestream, he revealed that the attorneys allegedly accidentally showed him their Slack chat during the deposition, which showed alleged negative messages against Ak. His DJ Akademiks TV page caught this on social media.

"If he won't shut the f**k up I am never getting through this," one of the alleged messages read. "Trying to get off this damn call," another read. Then, the lawyers allegedly realized their mistake and posited that DJ Akademiks would tell everyone.

We will see if anything else comes of the deposition or this alleged exchange. For now, though, we still have to wait for more official information to connect this to court.

DJ Akademiks Deposition

Elsewhere during this deposition, DJ Akademiks blasted Megan Thee Stallion. "In my belief, that chick is a liar, and I don't believe liars," he expressed. "Again, I accept the verdict, I don't accept a liar. [...] The jury didn't issue any statement that they believed everything Meg said. Is one of the things she said that Tory shot her? Yes."

Tory Lanez's conflict with Megan Thee Stallion spiraled out of control long ago, and we're still living in the aftermath of these narratives and opposing sides. Amid more appeal attempts and alleged claims of supposed new evidence, there's a lot to unpack. Still, this deposition relates to matters of the public dissemination of that shooting trial, not any changes or developments in the actual case itself.