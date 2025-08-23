DJ Akademiks Shows Alleged Messages From Roc Nation Lawyers Blasting His Deposition

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 653 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Messages Roc Nation Lawyers Deposition Hip Hop News
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Roc Nation lawyers investigated allegations of DJ Akademiks accepting payment from Tory Lanez and others to drag Megan Thee Stallion.

DJ Akademiks has said a lot about the Tory Lanez case involving Megan Thee Stallion, which is currently experiencing a bit of an update. Considering lawsuits like Megan's filing against blogger Milagro Gramz, her team and Roc Nation are investigating any possible alleged paid campaigns to drag her online.

Furthermore, Akademiks recently sat down for a deposition with lawyers, during which he answered questions relating to these allegations. However, while breaking down his experience on his livestream, he revealed that the attorneys allegedly accidentally showed him their Slack chat during the deposition, which showed alleged negative messages against Ak. His DJ Akademiks TV page caught this on social media.

"If he won't shut the f**k up I am never getting through this," one of the alleged messages read. "Trying to get off this damn call," another read. Then, the lawyers allegedly realized their mistake and posited that DJ Akademiks would tell everyone.

We will see if anything else comes of the deposition or this alleged exchange. For now, though, we still have to wait for more official information to connect this to court.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Compares Drake & UMG Battle To Colin Kaepernick & The NFL With Harsh Remarks Including Kap’s Wife Nessa Diab

DJ Akademiks Deposition

Elsewhere during this deposition, DJ Akademiks blasted Megan Thee Stallion. "In my belief, that chick is a liar, and I don't believe liars," he expressed. "Again, I accept the verdict, I don't accept a liar. [...] The jury didn't issue any statement that they believed everything Meg said. Is one of the things she said that Tory shot her? Yes."

Tory Lanez's conflict with Megan Thee Stallion spiraled out of control long ago, and we're still living in the aftermath of these narratives and opposing sides. Amid more appeal attempts and alleged claims of supposed new evidence, there's a lot to unpack. Still, this deposition relates to matters of the public dissemination of that shooting trial, not any changes or developments in the actual case itself.

With that in mind, the near future will most likely hold more answers in that regard. In the meantime, DJ Akademiks will probably continue his media path, and Tory and Megan have their own lives to worry about. The drama isn't over.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Firmly Believes Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship With Klay Thompson Is A PR Stunt

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Footage Roc Nation Deposition Tory Lanez Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Posts Footage Of His Roc Nation Deposition Over Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion 1.8K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music DJ Akademiks Deems Megan Thee Stallion A "Liar" In Latest Deposition Footage 1395
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COACHELLA Pop Culture Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney "Exploring Legal Options" Against Bloggers 2.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
Comments 0