Recently, DJ Akademiks did a second deposition with Roc Nation's lawyers over the case of Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz. She sued the gossip blogger in 2024, alleging that she spread false information about her shooting, which Tory Lanez is currently serving time for. According to Ak, the deposition made more sense to him this time around, as it no longer centered around Drake and Nicki Minaj.

"Just did my second roc nation Meg thee stallion deposition," he tweeted today. "That Lawfirm wasting jay z money. This time they tried to act right .. no more Nicki n drake questions . Shout out to the Jersey federal judge keeping roc nation in line.. they harassing real n****s . I believe Nicki."

It’s no way they think they getting millions from Milagro," he continued. "So why spend hundred of thousands to ask stupid questions bout other niggas. My thought they got a multi million budget for attorneys to bully anybody who speak against em to try silence em."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Klay Thompson Relationship In Resurfaced Tweet From Years Ago

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

In various other tweets, Ak accused Roc Nation of being "thirsty" for information about Nicki and Drake. "Btw for clarity the case I was deposed in has nothing to do with Drake & Nicki," he wrote. "It’s Meg suing a blogger Milagro. Most of the questions seem to surround a theory of theirs suggesting drake Nicki & Tory are paying ppl to talk bad bout Meg /roc nation. They might b schizophrenic!"

He went on to question why Nicki or Drake would ever pay streamers like him or Adin Ross to talk about Meg or Roc Nation. According to him, Nicki doesn't even like him, and Drake has no reason to worry about someone like Meg.