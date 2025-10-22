DJ Akademiks Details Second Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Case

BY Caroline Fisher 511 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Details Deposition Hip Hop News
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz, and recently, Roc Nation attorneys wanted to talk to DJ Akademiks about the case.

Recently, DJ Akademiks did a second deposition with Roc Nation's lawyers over the case of Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz. She sued the gossip blogger in 2024, alleging that she spread false information about her shooting, which Tory Lanez is currently serving time for. According to Ak, the deposition made more sense to him this time around, as it no longer centered around Drake and Nicki Minaj.

"Just did my second roc nation Meg thee stallion deposition," he tweeted today. "That Lawfirm wasting jay z money. This time they tried to act right .. no more Nicki n drake questions . Shout out to the Jersey federal judge keeping roc nation in line.. they harassing real n****s . I believe Nicki."

It’s no way they think they getting millions from Milagro," he continued. "So why spend hundred of thousands to ask stupid questions bout other niggas. My thought they got a multi million budget for attorneys to bully anybody who speak against em to try silence em."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Klay Thompson Relationship In Resurfaced Tweet From Years Ago

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

In various other tweets, Ak accused Roc Nation of being "thirsty" for information about Nicki and Drake. "Btw for clarity the case I was deposed in has nothing to do with Drake & Nicki," he wrote. "It’s Meg suing a blogger Milagro. Most of the questions seem to surround a theory of theirs suggesting drake Nicki & Tory are paying ppl to talk bad bout Meg /roc nation. They might b schizophrenic!"

He went on to question why Nicki or Drake would ever pay streamers like him or Adin Ross to talk about Meg or Roc Nation. According to him, Nicki doesn't even like him, and Drake has no reason to worry about someone like Meg.

Ak rushed to social media to criticize his first deposition shortly after it happened in August, too. He even shared footage of himself telling Roc Nation's attorneys that while he's been paid by "every record label known to man" for promotion, he's never been paid to talk about a specific topic online.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Demands Accuser Provide Evidence For His Car-Sex Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Footage Roc Nation Deposition Tory Lanez Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Posts Footage Of His Roc Nation Deposition Over Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion 2.8K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music DJ Akademiks Deems Megan Thee Stallion A "Liar" In Latest Deposition Footage 3.6K
Wireless Festival - Birmingham Music Azealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef 1.7K
adin-ross-akademiks-meg-thee-stallion-hip-hop-news Music Adin Ross Claims That Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Used A Mariachi Band To Subpoena Him 4.6K
Comments 0