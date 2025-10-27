DJ Akademiks Puts An End To The Ozempic Speculation

DJ Akademiks is bettering his life and physical health. However, it's come with some skepticism. That's because of one thing, Ozempic. The prescription medication has become one of the most used methods as of late to drop pounds. Unfortunately, it comes with a pretty negative stigma due to its laundry list of side effects and that it's an "easy" way out of going to the gym.

As a result, if a celebrity of any kind is noticeably skinnier, folks automatically assume they're using the quickest method possible. DJ Akademiks has been facing that same backlash ever since making an appearance on an Adin Ross stream earlier this month.

Even the content creator thought he was using the medication. However, the hip-hop pundit assured him that he's doing it using the most reliable method. "I'm working out and learning to eat good," he replied. Ak clapped back a bit too, adding, "and not drinking lean like you. You know what I mean?"

But despite his efforts to clarify that he's not on Ozempic, the rumors have remained intact. They were even brought up at ComplexCon over the weekend per Complex.

Akademiks sat down with another streamer in DDG and expressed how he's really been feeling lately.

DJ Akademiks Deposition

"How you been?" DDG asked. Akademiks then replied, "Man, they think I’m on Ozempic, n****, not gon’ hold you." But even though he swears he's not using it, he also doesn't understand why people condemn those who do.

"Nah. Here’s the funny part: if I was, I don’t know why it has a bad stigma though. Because, if I’m big as f*ck and fat as f*ck and I’m finna die ‘cause — I ain’t gon’ lie to you. I had breathing problems. I was that fat, n****. If you unhealthy or you fat, they won’t applaud it?"

DDG agrees with Ak's sentiment adding that it's "f*cked up." We will see if the rumors will actually stop because right now, they aren't. If you go to the AkademiksTV comments section above, you'll see a ton of nonbelievers. But we hope he continues his weight loss journey and maintains a healthier lifestyle.

This isn't the only nagging thing in his life though right now. DJ Akademiks has also now been in a second deposition regarding the Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. While still annoyed with his involvement, he did share that this one went much better than the first.