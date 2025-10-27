DJ Akademiks Puts An End To The Ozempic Speculation

BY Zachary Horvath 555 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Folks first noticed DJ Akademiks looking a tad slimmer during a livestream with Adin Ross earlier this month.

DJ Akademiks is bettering his life and physical health. However, it's come with some skepticism. That's because of one thing, Ozempic. The prescription medication has become one of the most used methods as of late to drop pounds. Unfortunately, it comes with a pretty negative stigma due to its laundry list of side effects and that it's an "easy" way out of going to the gym.

As a result, if a celebrity of any kind is noticeably skinnier, folks automatically assume they're using the quickest method possible. DJ Akademiks has been facing that same backlash ever since making an appearance on an Adin Ross stream earlier this month.

Even the content creator thought he was using the medication. However, the hip-hop pundit assured him that he's doing it using the most reliable method. "I'm working out and learning to eat good," he replied. Ak clapped back a bit too, adding, "and not drinking lean like you. You know what I mean?"

But despite his efforts to clarify that he's not on Ozempic, the rumors have remained intact. They were even brought up at ComplexCon over the weekend per Complex.

Akademiks sat down with another streamer in DDG and expressed how he's really been feeling lately.

Read More: Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

DJ Akademiks Deposition

"How you been?" DDG asked. Akademiks then replied, "Man, they think I’m on Ozempic, n****, not gon’ hold you." But even though he swears he's not using it, he also doesn't understand why people condemn those who do.

"Nah. Here’s the funny part: if I was, I don’t know why it has a bad stigma though. Because, if I’m big as f*ck and fat as f*ck and I’m finna die ‘cause — I ain’t gon’ lie to you. I had breathing problems. I was that fat, n****. If you unhealthy or you fat, they won’t applaud it?"

DDG agrees with Ak's sentiment adding that it's "f*cked up." We will see if the rumors will actually stop because right now, they aren't. If you go to the AkademiksTV comments section above, you'll see a ton of nonbelievers. But we hope he continues his weight loss journey and maintains a healthier lifestyle.

This isn't the only nagging thing in his life though right now. DJ Akademiks has also now been in a second deposition regarding the Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. While still annoyed with his involvement, he did share that this one went much better than the first.

"Just did my second roc nation Meg thee stallion deposition," he tweeted today. "That Lawfirm wasting jay z money. This time they tried to act right.. no more Nicki n drake questions. Shout out to the Jersey federal judge keeping roc nation in line.. they harassing real n****s . I believe Nicki."

Read More: Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Was Doomed From The Start

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.1K
DJ Akademiks Details Deposition Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Details Second Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Case 1404
DJ Akademiks Slams Megan Thee Stallion Team Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Slams Megan Thee Stallion’s Team For Trying To Make Him Pay For Deposition 1022
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.0K
Comments 1