DJ Akademiks' Impressive Weight Loss Has Adin Ross Accusing Him Of Using Ozempic

BY Caroline Fisher 705 Views
DJ Akademiks Weight Loss Adin Ross Gossip News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
During a recently livestream with DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross couldn't help but notice some big changes in his appearance.

Recently, Adin Ross linked up with DJ Akademiks for a livestream. During the stream, he couldn't help but notice that there have been some major changes in the internet personality's appearance. In a clip shared by Adin Reports on X, he compliments him for losing what appears to be a significant amount of weight. He even theorizes that he could have gotten some help from Ozempic.

Ak seemed to shut this theory down, claiming that instead, he's simply been eating right and working out. "I'm working out and learning to eat good and not drinking lean like you," he joked. "You know what I mean?"

While DJ Akademiks' weight loss is certainly worth celebrating, it's far from all that was discussed during his stream with Ross. Ak also claimed that he's done talking about Jay-Z and anyone else affiliated with Roc Nation publicly for good. He even joked that the mogul is keeping a close eye on him.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Vows To Stop Discussing Jay-Z After Joking About Black Vans Outside His Home

DJ Akademiks Drake

"Yo, Jay-Z, you got it gang. I ain't gonna lie to you," he said. "I need a white flag, yo, Jay you got it. Jay got like three cars in front of my house just like sitting there. I need a white flag, I'm done, y'all got it."

One artist that DJ Akademiks might never stop talking about, however, is Drake. In a tweet posted earlier this month, he provided his followers with an update on the Toronto rapper's upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

"Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy," Ak declared. Shortly before that, he theorized that the album will not be Drake's last under Universal Music Group, despite his legal battle with the label. He suspects that UMG might offer him a lot of money to stay and make another collab album as "some type of addendum." 

Read More: DJ Akademiks Makes Bold Prediction About Drake’s “ICEMAN” Album

