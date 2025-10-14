DJ Akademiks' Impressive Weight Loss Has Adin Ross Accusing Him Of Using Ozempic

Recently, Adin Ross linked up with DJ Akademiks for a livestream. During the stream, he couldn't help but notice that there have been some major changes in the internet personality's appearance. In a clip shared by Adin Reports on X, he compliments him for losing what appears to be a significant amount of weight. He even theorizes that he could have gotten some help from Ozempic.

Ak seemed to shut this theory down, claiming that instead, he's simply been eating right and working out. "I'm working out and learning to eat good and not drinking lean like you," he joked. "You know what I mean?"

While DJ Akademiks' weight loss is certainly worth celebrating, it's far from all that was discussed during his stream with Ross. Ak also claimed that he's done talking about Jay-Z and anyone else affiliated with Roc Nation publicly for good. He even joked that the mogul is keeping a close eye on him.

"Yo, Jay-Z, you got it gang. I ain't gonna lie to you," he said. "I need a white flag, yo, Jay you got it. Jay got like three cars in front of my house just like sitting there. I need a white flag, I'm done, y'all got it."

One artist that DJ Akademiks might never stop talking about, however, is Drake. In a tweet posted earlier this month, he provided his followers with an update on the Toronto rapper's upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.