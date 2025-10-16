DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Told Drake To Leave Kendrick Lamar Alone

BY Caroline Fisher 927 Views
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, Drake's explosive lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar should be the Toronto rapper's last.

DJ Akademiks may be one of the most vocal Drake supporters on the internet, but even he knows when it's time for the Toronto rapper to throw in the towel. During a recent interview with VladTV, he revealed that he told Drizzy that he shouldn't bring up Kendrick Lamar or their lyrical battle on his next album, ICEMAN. According to him, however, he might not take his advice.

“When I mean leave him alone, we’ve got to leave the moment. There’s no more direct engaging. There ain’t no more with diss songs. It’s over,” he explained. “He’s still gotta sneak diss him. It’s gotta be the Jay-Z approach.”

“After this battle, it should be Drake’s last," Ak continued. "Like, why engage with rappers? In any of these situations, you have nothing to gain. Would you go on a business deal you got nothing to gain?”

“When you look at Drake’s career as a whole, why would he engage? It’s over,” he added. “He’s already solidified.”

Read More: TMZ's Harvey Levin Has Bad News For Drake As Lawyers Seek To Appeal UMG Verdict

Drake ICEMAN

This is far from all DJ Akademiks had to say about Drake's upcoming album, however. During the interview, he also theorized that it won't be his last Universal Music Group project despite their legal dispute. Drake sued UMG in January of this year over Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

He alleged that the company artificially inflated the success of the song, and in turn fueled the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged predator. A judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month, and Drake's team has since indicated in a statement that they plan to appeal the ruling.

DJ Akademiks also provided his fans with an update on ICEMAN in a tweet earlier this week. "Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy," he wrote. At the time of writing, the project doesn't have an official release date, but it's expected to drop sometime this month.

Read More: Drake Appears To Diss A$AP Rocky And Others On Potential "ICEMAN" Snippet

