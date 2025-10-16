DJ Akademiks may be one of the most vocal Drake supporters on the internet, but even he knows when it's time for the Toronto rapper to throw in the towel. During a recent interview with VladTV, he revealed that he told Drizzy that he shouldn't bring up Kendrick Lamar or their lyrical battle on his next album, ICEMAN. According to him, however, he might not take his advice.

“When I mean leave him alone, we’ve got to leave the moment. There’s no more direct engaging. There ain’t no more with diss songs. It’s over,” he explained. “He’s still gotta sneak diss him. It’s gotta be the Jay-Z approach.”

“After this battle, it should be Drake’s last," Ak continued. "Like, why engage with rappers? In any of these situations, you have nothing to gain. Would you go on a business deal you got nothing to gain?”

“When you look at Drake’s career as a whole, why would he engage? It’s over,” he added. “He’s already solidified.”

Drake ICEMAN

This is far from all DJ Akademiks had to say about Drake's upcoming album, however. During the interview, he also theorized that it won't be his last Universal Music Group project despite their legal dispute. Drake sued UMG in January of this year over Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

He alleged that the company artificially inflated the success of the song, and in turn fueled the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged predator. A judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month, and Drake's team has since indicated in a statement that they plan to appeal the ruling.