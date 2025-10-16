TMZ's Harvey Levin Has Bad News For Drake As Lawyers Seek To Appeal UMG Verdict

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake recently had his defamation lawsuit against UMG thrown out, and to make matters worse, he is getting bad news from Harvey Levin.

Late last week, it was revealed that Drake's lawsuit against UMG over the song "Not Like Us" would be dismissed. The judge made it clear that because "Not Like Us" is a diss track, there was no way people would mistake it as fact. Of course, the Canadian megastar is looking to appeal this verdict, once and for all.

The artist appears to be desperate for a win here, but according to those in the legal community, it is very obvious that Drizzy is in for a rude awakening. On Wednesday, The Bigger Picture with Elliott Wilson, DJ Hed, and Jeremy Hecht, decided to call up TMZ's Harvey Levin. Levin used to be a lawyer, so naturally, he was the right man to call.

When asked whether or not Drake had any chance of winning his appeal, Levin was very blunt. He noted that no judge is ever going to take this kind of lawsuit seriously. Furthermore, he alleged that Drake has probably spent millions on lawyers for this, and it has been all for nothing.

Drake Loses To UMG

These comments from Levin are certainly preaching to the choir, as many fans have assumed the same thing. Although to hear it from a lawyer is something else entirely. At the end of the day, you have to wonder why Drake is so insistent on doing this. Does he think he can win, or is he just trying to give UMG headaches?

Whatever the case may be, there are some Drake supporters out there who just want to see him drop this entirely. After all, he has a new album coming soon, and they would prefer he focuses on that.

For now, the appeals process could end up taking a while. It's not something that happens in an instant. Until then, the public opinion will be that Drake lost. While his OVO warriors on X may say differently, there is no doubt that for now, he is losing the battle by a wide margin.

