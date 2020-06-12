The Bigger Picture
- Original ContentLil Baby’s Best SongsLil Baby has been sitting pretty at the top of the charts for years, and here's a list of some of his biggest hits.By Michael Lusigi
- MusicLil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial TopicsHe detailed why he felt it was necessary to create "The Bigger Picture" and explained not using political moments for social media posts.By Erika Marie
- NumbersLil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" Reaches Double Platinum StatusLil Baby's Grammy-nominated protest anthem is now a multi-platinum single.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Baby Isn't Worried About Winning Grammys: "I Ain't Into It Like That"The rapper explained why winning awards is more exciting for his "people" & talked about his forthcoming joint project with Lil Durk.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTamir Rice's Mom Calls Out Tamika Mallory Over Lil Baby's Grammy PerformanceSamaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, voices her issues with Tamika Mallory after Lil Baby's performance of "The Bigger Picture" at the Grammys. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Brings Killer Mike On For Powerful Grammy Performance Of "The Bigger Picture"Lil Baby gave a powerful performance of "The Bigger Picture" at the Grammys that featured Killer Mike.By Cole Blake
- NumbersLil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" Certified PlatinumLil Baby's powerful single "The Bigger Picture," easily one of 2020's most powerful tracks, has been officially certified platinum. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureLil Baby To Gift 1,000 Coats To Disadvantaged Communities In BirminghamRight on time for the holidays. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Baby Donates $1.5 Million Earnings From "The Bigger Picture"Lil Baby is donating $1.5 million of his earnings from "The Bigger Picture".By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Details What It Was Like For Him In PrisonThe rapper questioned how prison can reform people when inmates are treated like animals.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Baby Won't Make Another Song Like "The Bigger Picture"Lil Baby says he's not interested in getting political in his music, revealing that he's backing away from songs like "The Bigger Picture".By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Talks Being Victim Of Police Brutality, Says Black People Can Be RacistLil Baby landed the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine's August 2020 issue and discussed police brutality, By Erika Marie
- NumbersLil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" Eligible For GoldAnother plaque for Lil Baby!By Aron A.
- NumbersTekashi 6ix9ine Says Lil Baby Deserved To Go #1Tekashi 6ix9ine says that he thinks Lil Baby should have gotten the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" Is His Highest Charting Single EverLil Baby's new song "The Bigger Picture" debuts at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his highest-charting track ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Names Lil Baby His Favorite RapperTekashi 6ix9ine comments after his song "Trollz" picks up millions of more streams than Lil Baby's new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill & Tory Lanez Think Lil Baby Is Becoming A LegendLil Baby is proving himself to some of rap's biggest names, including Tory Lanez and Meek Mill.By Alex Zidel