Hip Hop purists like Elliott Wilson continue to discuss the infamous beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake a year after it began.

Last week, DJ Hed was the latest guest on the New Rory and Mal Podcast. During the conversation, Mal claimed that "Industry Rappers" believe that Drake outrapped Kendrick Lamar in the beef. Mal would go on to favor the best track in the beef was "Family Matters."

Elliott Wilson would disagree with Mal's claims and share his perspectives on the subject. "I like Family Matters a lot, it's a great record," Wison began. "But it doesn't mean Drake won the battle. And I feel like his [Mal] whole stance is like... He keeps trying to do this thing where, 'Oh all the rappers tell me,' which to me is a lot of East Coast rappers. Like Drake's rap style is more of that traditional East Coast bars sound. Kendrick's style is a little different. I grew up in an era where nobody gave Pac his props because Pac wasn't a traditional emcee. We didn't want to say 2Pac was one of the greatest rappers alive while he was alive. I was there."

Wilson continued: "Kendrick's style is different, it doesn't make him not a dope emcee like Drake. His [Drake] is a more traditional style... Kendrick made different styles of records. That's how he won the battle."



Elliott Wilson Instagram

Elliott Wilson's comments towards Rory and Mal marks the first time the podcasters didn't agree. In late 2024, Wilson sparked a firestorm when he pulled up on the New Rory & Mal podcast and aired out his gripes with the new wave of rap-media crossovers.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef reached a one-year anniversary last month. Fans and critics alike have reviewed the beef and it's best moments. While the rappers have moved on, many of their supporters continue to rage war against one another in words.