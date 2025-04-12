Elliott Wilson Salutes Kendrick Lamar & Drake For Competing For Number One Billboard Spot

Elliott Wilson usually comes through with anti-Drake takes here and there, especially if they relate to the Kendrick Lamar battle, but you can't deny the hip-hop media personality gives Drizzy his credit when it's due. During the latest episode of HipHopDX's "The Bigger Picture" show with DJ Hed and Jeremy Hecht, he saluted both MCs for competing for a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their two music video-assisted cuts, "luther" and "NOKIA." However, Wilson also explained how a potential chart-topper for The Boy will not be enough to end "the Dot era," as he calls it.

Elsewhere, The Bigger Picture debated over how much labels are pushing these tracks and why the Toronto superstar isn't pushing the needle as much as his Compton rival is right now. Of course, this is far from the first time Elliott Wilson spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake warring for the title of the current top dog. It's also far from the first time he doubted an artist's star potential. There are plenty of other hot takes out there about many different rap topics, even if fans only hyper-fixate on commentary about the battle.

Is Drake Dropping A New Album?

So what else could Elliott Wilson say about The Big Three (minus one)? Well, the big topic of current conversation in the world of pgLang is Kendrick Lamar's new "luther" music video that gives this SZA collab a simple but intimate feel. They will also embark on the Mustard-assisted "Grand National" stadium tour very soon, which should rock North American and European stages with a lot of energy from April to August. This is kind of the end of the absolute firestorm that went down last year, so it will probably represent its most resonant and divisive aspects.