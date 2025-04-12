Elliott Wilson Salutes Kendrick Lamar & Drake For Competing For Number One Billboard Spot

However, Elliott Wilson thinks a potential number one for Drake's "NOKIA" would not be able to solely end "the Kendrick Lamar era."

Elliott Wilson usually comes through with anti-Drake takes here and there, especially if they relate to the Kendrick Lamar battle, but you can't deny the hip-hop media personality gives Drizzy his credit when it's due. During the latest episode of HipHopDX's "The Bigger Picture" show with DJ Hed and Jeremy Hecht, he saluted both MCs for competing for a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their two music video-assisted cuts, "luther" and "NOKIA." However, Wilson also explained how a potential chart-topper for The Boy will not be enough to end "the Dot era," as he calls it.

Elsewhere, The Bigger Picture debated over how much labels are pushing these tracks and why the Toronto superstar isn't pushing the needle as much as his Compton rival is right now. Of course, this is far from the first time Elliott Wilson spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake warring for the title of the current top dog. It's also far from the first time he doubted an artist's star potential. There are plenty of other hot takes out there about many different rap topics, even if fans only hyper-fixate on commentary about the battle.

Is Drake Dropping A New Album?

So what else could Elliott Wilson say about The Big Three (minus one)? Well, the big topic of current conversation in the world of pgLang is Kendrick Lamar's new "luther" music video that gives this SZA collab a simple but intimate feel. They will also embark on the Mustard-assisted "Grand National" stadium tour very soon, which should rock North American and European stages with a lot of energy from April to August. This is kind of the end of the absolute firestorm that went down last year, so it will probably represent its most resonant and divisive aspects.

As for Aubrey Graham, new Drake leaks and teases have many fans hoping he will return in a full solo studio album capacity later in 2025, although we have no release date or official announcement to go off of. If it's anything like $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, we doubt Elliott Wilson will be a fan. But nevertheless, we agree with his overall commendation of the chart battle, even if we can't fully speak for "the Kendrick Lamar era" and the unbeatable status Wilson claims it to have. A lot could change very fast, and we're just happy to see good competition. It made their work that much better.

