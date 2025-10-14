DJ Akademiks Vows To Stop Discussing Jay-Z After Joking About Black Vans Outside His Home

DJ Akademiks is no stranger to discussing Jay-Z and Roc Nation online. According to him, however, that's now a thing of the past. During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, the internet personality claimed that he'll no longer be talking about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, or anyone else affiliated with Roc Nation.

"Yo, Jay-Z, you got it gang. I ain't gonna lie to you," he begins in a clip shared by AdinUpdate on X earlier this week. "I need a white flag, yo, Jay you got it. Jay got like three cars in front of my house just like sitting there. I need a white flag, I'm done, y'all got it."

This isn't the first time Ak has vowed to stop publicly discussing Jay-Z, either. In December, he even issued an apology after the mogul was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that has since been dropped. At the time, he discussed these allegations during a stream, along with other shocking allegations that were later made against the accuser's lawyer Tony Buzbee.

DJ Akademiks & Jay-Z

"This is why, I'm telling you," he said. "I want no smoke with Roc Nation and I issue a formal apology. [...] I want to be on your team, I wanna be in the camp of the Roc Nation." Just a few months later, Ak theorized that Jay-Z was fighting hard to clear his name due to his involvement in a huge bid to open a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square.

"What this lawsuit did was hurt his stock and hurt the bid," he claimed. "When he gets accused of sexual assault, now people look at it to say, 'Woah, that's not the guy who could tell us blah blah blah. This is the rapist.' That's a really nasty thing... It would appear that Jay-Z's chances have been diminished because all of these articles and now the headlines is saying he's like Diddy."