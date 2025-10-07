Lately, rumors that Taylor Swift rejected an offer from Jay-Z to perform at the Super Bowl have been floating around online. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, she decided to put them to rest once and for all. According to her, an official offer hasn't been made. If an offer was made, however, she'd have to turn it down for one simple reason.

"Here's the thing," she explained. "Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... And that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

"That is violent chess," she continued, "That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."

Bad Bunny Super Bowl

"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of 'Shake it Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great,'" Swift concluded. "This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."

As for who will be performing at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny has been given the honor. He addressed this during an appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.