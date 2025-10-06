Kayla Nicole and Taylor Swift are beefing? It kind of seems that way based on some lyrics and an apparent reaction to them. Rumors of the pop phenom got underway this weekend after she dropped her highly awaited album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The alleged stray she sends the ex of her future husband is on track three, "Opalite." Taylor Swift sings, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose."

The Swifties firmly believe this set of lines was a commentary on the dynamics of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's relationship. It seems the main piece of evidence for how this is supposedly a fact is a video that resurfaced.

Per Complex, it shows the Kansas City Chiefs tight end telling Nicole to put her phone down at dinner. Essentially, Taylor believes that the sports journalist was merely dating her soon-to-be hubby for clout.

Of course, we don't know for sure if the Pennsylvania native truly was sending a shot at Nicole. We may never know.

However, Kayla may be confirming the Swifties' theories.

Kayla Nicole & Travis Kelce

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a clip of from an episode of America’s Next Top Model. In it, Eva Marcille tells Tyra Banks, "I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else."

In addition, the media personality shared this carousel above from her evening at a Hollywood Confidential dinner in Los Angeles. The caption reads, "What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood."

Overall, it's all very possible and very intriguing.

It would make sense since we did mention that Travis Kelce and Kayla were a pair, dating back to 2017. They were mostly on and off for five years, with them splitting for good in 2022.