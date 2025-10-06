Kayla Nicole Seemingly Responds To Taylor Swift's Alleged Stray On Her Album

2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Kayla Nicole attends 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit at PC&amp;E Sound Stage on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift's fan base believes that she directed some words at her future husband's ex, Kayla Nicole, on the song "Opalite."

Kayla Nicole and Taylor Swift are beefing? It kind of seems that way based on some lyrics and an apparent reaction to them. Rumors of the pop phenom got underway this weekend after she dropped her highly awaited album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The alleged stray she sends the ex of her future husband is on track three, "Opalite." Taylor Swift sings, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose."

The Swifties firmly believe this set of lines was a commentary on the dynamics of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's relationship. It seems the main piece of evidence for how this is supposedly a fact is a video that resurfaced.

Per Complex, it shows the Kansas City Chiefs tight end telling Nicole to put her phone down at dinner. Essentially, Taylor believes that the sports journalist was merely dating her soon-to-be hubby for clout.

Of course, we don't know for sure if the Pennsylvania native truly was sending a shot at Nicole. We may never know.

However, Kayla may be confirming the Swifties' theories.

Kayla Nicole & Travis Kelce

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a clip of from an episode of America’s Next Top Model. In it, Eva Marcille tells Tyra Banks, "I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else."

In addition, the media personality shared this carousel above from her evening at a Hollywood Confidential dinner in Los Angeles. The caption reads, "What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood."

Overall, it's all very possible and very intriguing.

It would make sense since we did mention that Travis Kelce and Kayla were a pair, dating back to 2017. They were mostly on and off for five years, with them splitting for good in 2022.

A lot has been made about why they broke up, with one of the main rumors being that Travis was allegedly cheap with her. However, she vehemently dismissed that theory, labeling it absurd and false.

