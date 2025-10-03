News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
The Life of a Showgirl
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent Reacts To Taylor Swift's Surprising Shoutout On Her New Album
50 Cent became a big fan of Taylor Swift's new album "The Life Of A Showgirl," which is about her superstardom.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
October 03, 2025
972 Views
Music
Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift For Dissing Charli XCX On "The Life Of A Showgirl"
Nicki Minaj also compared herself to Taylor Swift while discussing "The Life Of A Showgirl" on social media.
By
Cole Blake
October 03, 2025
1426 Views