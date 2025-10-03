Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift For Dissing Charli XCX On "The Life Of A Showgirl"

Nicki Minaj showed love to Taylor Swift on social media, on Friday morning, following the release of the iconic singer's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift put out the project as her twelfth studio album at midnight.

"And now…The Sagittarius lashing spree culminates with The Life Of A Showgirl," Minaj began a series of posts about the project. From there, she picked out a number of specific songs to praise. "His love was the key that opened my thighs. New heights. Manhood. I ain’t gotta knock on wood… it sounds cocky. Oh this writing will go over yall heads. We up dancing to this. Yes ma’am... lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate 'sounds like.' ... Eldest daughter > ... the writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves."

Minaj also weighed in on Swift's apparent jab at Charli XCX on the song, "Actually Romantic." She wrote: "Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. and #Cancelled is diabolical. Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!! ... The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me."

Comparing herself to Swift, she further wrote: "We’ve conquered everything that was orchestrated to undermine our authenticity. And we happen to have incredible, VERY demanding fans whom we adore & genuinely appreciate."

Read More: Cardi B Issues A Scathing Takedown As Her Final Message To Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

In a final message, she reacted to a picture of Swift by writing: "Ok. Last tweet but I have to. Why does every Sagittarius have such an expensive face card? Like…?"