Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift For Dissing Charli XCX On "The Life Of A Showgirl"

Nicki Minaj also compared herself to Taylor Swift while discussing "The Life Of A Showgirl" on social media.

Nicki Minaj showed love to Taylor Swift on social media, on Friday morning, following the release of the iconic singer's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift put out the project as her twelfth studio album at midnight.

"And now…The Sagittarius lashing spree culminates with The Life Of A Showgirl," Minaj began a series of posts about the project. From there, she picked out a number of specific songs to praise. "His love was the key that opened my thighs. New heights. Manhood. I ain’t gotta knock on wood… it sounds cocky. Oh this writing will go over yall heads. We up dancing to this. Yes ma’am... lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate 'sounds like.' ... Eldest daughter > ... the writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves."

Minaj also weighed in on Swift's apparent jab at Charli XCX on the song, "Actually Romantic." She wrote: "Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. and #Cancelled is diabolical. Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!! ... The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me."

Comparing herself to Swift, she further wrote: "We’ve conquered everything that was orchestrated to undermine our authenticity. And we happen to have incredible, VERY demanding fans whom we adore & genuinely appreciate."

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

In a final message, she reacted to a picture of Swift by writing: "Ok. Last tweet but I have to. Why does every Sagittarius have such an expensive face card? Like…?"

All of Nicki Minaj's posts on social media haven't been so positive as of late. She's been trading tons of vitriolic disses with Cardi B, Charlamagne Tha God, Jay-Z, and more celebrities in recent days. As for Cardi B, that drama began with her joking about her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

