50 Cent Reacts To Taylor Swift's Surprising Shoutout On Her New Album

50 Cent doesn't often take to social media to praise other artists, mostly because he's usually busy trolling all his opps. But when it comes to The Life Of A Showgirl, the latest blockbuster album from Taylor Swift, he had to give it its due props... Mostly because the singer gave him his.

She makes reference to the G-Unit mogul on her album cut "Ruin The Friendship," invoking a song of his while recalling a night out. "And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played / Should've kissed you anyway," the Pennsylvania native sang on the song. Fif decided to react to this shoutout on Instagram, emphasizing how he's apparently the only direct mention of another celebrity on the whole LP.

"@taylorswift s**t is popping right now, she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL," he wrote. "THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album."

"Ruin The Friendship" – Taylor Swift

Of course, 50 Cent wasn't the only hip-hop titan to react positively to Taylor Swift's new album. Following up on a history of friendship, Nicki Minaj had a lot of praise for her on Twitter, whether for her lyrical sharpness or her overall status and perseverance as arguably the biggest artist in the world right now.

"'His love was the key that opened my thighs. New heights. Manhood. I ain’t gotta knock on wood… it sounds cocky.' Oh this writing will go over yall heads," Nicki shared. "We up dancing to this. Yes ma’am... lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate 'sounds like.' ... Eldest daughter > ... the writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves."