50 Cent Reacts To Taylor Swift's Surprising Shoutout On Her New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 826 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Reacts Taylor Swift Shoutout New Album Hip Hop News
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent became a big fan of Taylor Swift's new album "The Life Of A Showgirl," which is about her superstardom.

50 Cent doesn't often take to social media to praise other artists, mostly because he's usually busy trolling all his opps. But when it comes to The Life Of A Showgirl, the latest blockbuster album from Taylor Swift, he had to give it its due props... Mostly because the singer gave him his.

She makes reference to the G-Unit mogul on her album cut "Ruin The Friendship," invoking a song of his while recalling a night out. "And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played / Should've kissed you anyway," the Pennsylvania native sang on the song. Fif decided to react to this shoutout on Instagram, emphasizing how he's apparently the only direct mention of another celebrity on the whole LP.

"@taylorswift s**t is popping right now, she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL," he wrote. "THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, Regrets, & Kendrick Lamar

"Ruin The Friendship" – Taylor Swift

Of course, 50 Cent wasn't the only hip-hop titan to react positively to Taylor Swift's new album. Following up on a history of friendship, Nicki Minaj had a lot of praise for her on Twitter, whether for her lyrical sharpness or her overall status and perseverance as arguably the biggest artist in the world right now.

"'His love was the key that opened my thighs. New heights. Manhood. I ain’t gotta knock on wood… it sounds cocky.' Oh this writing will go over yall heads," Nicki shared. "We up dancing to this. Yes ma’am... lol yall I promise this is my last tweet about it but #Wood is exactly what falling in love with your soul mate 'sounds like.' ... Eldest daughter > ... the writing is always so intentional & always resonates with the AUTHENTIC lone wolves."

"Taylor said 'I heard you called me boring Barbie when the Coke’s got your brain.' Why all the SAG’s giving out lashings tonight? Oh wow. and #Cancelled is diabolical. Let’s go TAYLOR!!!!!! ... The fact that Taylor is a battle rapper is sending me. [...] We’ve conquered everything that was orchestrated to undermine our authenticity. And we happen to have incredible, VERY demanding fans whom we adore & genuinely appreciate."

Read More: 50 Cent Issues Cryptic Warning Amid Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Explosive Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Music Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift For Dissing Charli XCX On "The Life Of A Showgirl" 1353
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.5K
taylor swift albums Music What Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album? 1487
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music 50 Cent Shares Surprising Thoughts On Drake's Newest Kendrick Lamar Diss 19.5K
Comments 0