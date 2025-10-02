50 Cent Warns Of A Baby Oil Shortage In "Letter To The Judge" Ahead Of Diddy's Sentencing

BY Cole Blake 337 Views
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year.

50 Cent poked fun at Diddy by sharing a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on social media, Thursday. In a lengthy statement about the Bad Boy mogul, 50 claimed that he'll fear for his safety if he gets out of jail and warned of a nationwide baby oil shortage.

"Dear Judge Subramanian - I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life. I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them," he wrote.

He continued: "There hasn't been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there. As you are already aware, the government has spent the maximum amount of money on deploying federal agencies, which appeared to be an army, in two locations simultaneously. Later, his son, who's dealing with his own rape allegations, claimed that the Feds had hit the wrong house. Anyway, Diddy's only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it! My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing will begin on Friday, October 3. While he faces up to 20 years in bars for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy's legal team believes he's already spent enough time in jail.

“It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," his lawyers wrote in a recent motion, as caught by People.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, revealed that they'll be seeking an 11-year sentence, earlier this week.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
