50 Cent poked fun at Diddy by sharing a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on social media, Thursday. In a lengthy statement about the Bad Boy mogul, 50 claimed that he'll fear for his safety if he gets out of jail and warned of a nationwide baby oil shortage.

"Dear Judge Subramanian - I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life. I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them," he wrote.

He continued: "There hasn't been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there. As you are already aware, the government has spent the maximum amount of money on deploying federal agencies, which appeared to be an army, in two locations simultaneously. Later, his son, who's dealing with his own rape allegations, claimed that the Feds had hit the wrong house. Anyway, Diddy's only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it! My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing will begin on Friday, October 3. While he faces up to 20 years in bars for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy's legal team believes he's already spent enough time in jail.

“It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," his lawyers wrote in a recent motion, as caught by People.