Young Thug jokingly brought a bottle of baby oil to his interview with Adin Ross on Tuesday night, which prompted a hilarious reaction from the streamer. In doing so, Thug also voiced his support for Diddy as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars while awaiting sentencing.

In a clip of the viral moment, Thug approaches Ross with the bottle and makes a sexually suggestive thrusting motion. “What the f*ck you doing with that? Whoa,” Ross responds. "No baby oil in here, bro!” From there, Thug voices his support for Diddy. "“Free the OG Diddy. Free the OG. For sure. That’s my OG.”

As the video circulated on social media, fans had mixed reactions to Thug's antics. "Why do all washed rappers transition to diddy supporters and baby oil jokes," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Oh nah That jail really did sum to him."

Diddy's Sentencing Hearing

Young Thug's mentioning of Diddy comes as the Bad Boy mogul will be returning to the courtroom on Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, back in July. While he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, his legal team believes he's already spent enough time behind bars.

“It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," his lawyers wrote in a recent memo, as caught by People.

The prosecution, on the other hand, is seeking a lengthy sentence. They want Diddy to remain behind bars for a total of 11 years. They've also requested that the court fine him $500,000.