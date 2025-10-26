50 Cent Shades Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole While Praising Taylor Swift

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 628 Views
50 Cent Travis Kelce Ex Kayla Nicole Praising Taylor Swift Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Taylor Swift gave 50 Cent a shoutout on her new album "The Life Of A Showgirl," which he appreciated in a pretty shady way.

One of the consequences of 50 Cent being such a massive social media troll is that he might target someone who has nothing to do with him. It's a funny inversion of his iconic "What he say 'F**k me' for?" video. The latest subject of this ire is Kayla Nicole, the ex girlfriend of Travis Kelce whose current boo, Taylor Swift, recently shouted out the Queens mogul.

The superstar's Fif mention appears on her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, specifically the track "Ruin The Friendship." She mentions that a song of his played on a night she was reminiscing about on the record, and the G-Unit multi-hyphenate loved the shoutout. In a clip caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, he sat down with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi for an interview and spoke about this shoutout at one point.

"It really is cool. 'Cause when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it's to what was going on in culture at that time," 50 remarked. "It was cool to me. The shoutout is the shoutout. But what she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point. So it's exciting to have that.

"And then, I like her boyfriend, too," he said of Travis Kelce, changing the subject. "I like the team, I like KC. I do [like them together], I like them a lot better than the last thing he had going on. A lot better."

50 Cent Kayla Nicole Shade

Then, Mona asked if Curtis Jackson would make it to T. Swift and T. Kelce's wedding if he were to get an invite. "I would make my way over there." Also, he acknowledged how he's the only artist she shouts out across the entire full-length. "The whole album. Super cool, right?"

Finally, 50 Cent answered a question about whether or not he would collaborate with Taylor Swift in the future. "What? You got to ask her. You know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50."

