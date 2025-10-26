50 Cent Shades Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole While Praising Taylor Swift

One of the consequences of 50 Cent being such a massive social media troll is that he might target someone who has nothing to do with him. It's a funny inversion of his iconic "What he say 'F**k me' for?" video. The latest subject of this ire is Kayla Nicole, the ex girlfriend of Travis Kelce whose current boo, Taylor Swift, recently shouted out the Queens mogul.

The superstar's Fif mention appears on her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, specifically the track "Ruin The Friendship." She mentions that a song of his played on a night she was reminiscing about on the record, and the G-Unit multi-hyphenate loved the shoutout. In a clip caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, he sat down with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi for an interview and spoke about this shoutout at one point.

"It really is cool. 'Cause when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it's to what was going on in culture at that time," 50 remarked. "It was cool to me. The shoutout is the shoutout. But what she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point. So it's exciting to have that.

"And then, I like her boyfriend, too," he said of Travis Kelce, changing the subject. "I like the team, I like KC. I do [like them together], I like them a lot better than the last thing he had going on. A lot better."

50 Cent Kayla Nicole Shade

Then, Mona asked if Curtis Jackson would make it to T. Swift and T. Kelce's wedding if he were to get an invite. "I would make my way over there." Also, he acknowledged how he's the only artist she shouts out across the entire full-length. "The whole album. Super cool, right?"