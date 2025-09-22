Kayla Nicole Can Barely Recall Anything About Her Viral Chris Brown Performance

BY Zachary Horvath
2024 FOX Winter Press Day
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kayla Nicole attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Chris Brown brought out Kayla Nicole during his L.A. tour stop for "Breezy Bowl XX" where he gave her a lap dance onstage.

Chris Brown, despite his divisive reputation, is one the musical heartthrobs of this century. Just ask fellow R&B act Summer Walker about that. It seems his star power and good looks also got to Kayla Nicole a little bit during their time onstage together last week.

The Virginia native brought the sports reporter/journalist out during his L.A. show for Breezy Bowl XX and gave her the time of her life. She performed alongside him during his live rendition of his 2007 hit "Take You Down" where things got hot and heavy.

After taking a seat in a comfy red chair, Chris Brown sat in Kayla Nicole's lap and gave her a seductive lap dance. But even though it would be a nerve-wracking experience for many Breezy fans, she "understood the assignment."

The media personality gave him one right back before the hitmaker leaned in to kiss her. The lights went down before could see the end result, but it was a steamy moment regardless. Nicole was really happy with her showing, speaking on it not too long after the show.

"Well, that was fun. Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya."

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole

Since then, fans of hers have been dying to get more of an inside scoop on how it came to be. So, she did just that on her podcast this past weekend, per The Shade Room. Kayla first shut down any rumors that these performances with Brown are premeditated.

For the most part, they aren't, as she reveals she was asked if she'd be interested moments before the concert. However, Nicole says she didn't get picked until "Take You Down" started to play.

Another question fans were dying to know the answer to is if Chris Brown smelled good. Kayla honestly doesn't remember much though, saying that the adrenaline rush was real.

While it got a fair amount of good reception, it also forced Brown to take a social media break. Some were accusing him of being a "colorist," only favoring light-skinned women compared to darker-skinned. "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!" he said on his IG story before signing off. "Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough."

