It's no secret that Summer Walker is a huge fan of Chris Brown, and recently, she got the opportunity to join him onstage for his performance of "Take You Down" during their "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Las Vegas. As expected, the show got pretty steamy, leaving both the songstress and her fans in awe. She took to her Instagram Story after the fact to share a photo of Brown planting a kiss on her cheek, confirming that she has no complaints.

"There's honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore lol I'm content w life," she captioned it, per The Shade Room. As reactions to the moment continued to pour in, Walker also admitted that the R&B icon is her celebrity crush.

Summer Walker isn't the only lucky lady to join Chris Brown onstage in recent weeks either. Earlier this month, he was also joined by sports journalist/influencer Kayla Nicole, who was sure to make the most of it. Their performance quickly made headlines, earning mixed reactions from social media users.

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole

While most were in full support of the sultry dance, some thought they might have taken things too far. Kayla hopped on Instagram amid the backlash to reflect on the experience, revealing that she did it for her younger self.