BY Caroline Fisher 738 Views
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Recently, Chris Brown invited Summer Walker to join him onstage for a performance of "Take You Down" in Las Vegas.

It's no secret that Summer Walker is a huge fan of Chris Brown, and recently, she got the opportunity to join him onstage for his performance of "Take You Down" during their "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Las Vegas. As expected, the show got pretty steamy, leaving both the songstress and her fans in awe. She took to her Instagram Story after the fact to share a photo of Brown planting a kiss on her cheek, confirming that she has no complaints.

"There's honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore lol I'm content w life," she captioned it, per The Shade Room. As reactions to the moment continued to pour in, Walker also admitted that the R&B icon is her celebrity crush.

Summer Walker isn't the only lucky lady to join Chris Brown onstage in recent weeks either. Earlier this month, he was also joined by sports journalist/influencer Kayla Nicole, who was sure to make the most of it. Their performance quickly made headlines, earning mixed reactions from social media users.

Read More: Chris Brown And Summer Walker Share A Sultry Dance During "Take You Down" Performance

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole

While most were in full support of the sultry dance, some thought they might have taken things too far. Kayla hopped on Instagram amid the backlash to reflect on the experience, revealing that she did it for her younger self.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she wrote alongside a clip from the evening. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

Read More: Lil Kim Shows Love To Chris Brown By Attempting “It Depends” Challenge

