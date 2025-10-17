Argument At Chris Brown's NOLA Show Turns Into Nasty Brawl

It's unclear what led to these ladies to throw down, but seeing a fight at Chris Brown concert is not what we expected.

We all know that Chris Brown is a heartthrob, and women will do anything they can to get his attention. Apparently, that involves causing a scene and scrapping with one another. That's at least what we are assuming. In a video caught by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED and Complex, a fight broke out during Breezy's tour stop in New Orleans.

It got so bad that these women were eventually removed from the Caesars Superdome. The video shows that it started out as an argument between two girls, one in blue and another in black. The latter is being held back while being talked to a third woman.

Said woman then escalates the situation by landing a hit with her handbag to the woman in blue's head. This caused several other female concertgoers to get swept up in the madness, with the lady in blue seemingly being everyone's target.

It's unclear what caused this all to go down, but it seems like the woman in blue might've taken issue with something the lady in black did or said.

Amidst the chaos, Chris Brown continued to perform as normal, playing "Strip" as the ladies tussled with one another.

Chris Brown Kayla Nicole

This is far from the only shocking moment during Breezy Bowl XX. However, this incident we are about to discuss is nowhere near violent. It involves Kayla Nicole, the ex sports journalist girlfriend of Travis Kelce.

She was asked to join Brown onstage for a steamy performance of "Take You Down," which led to her grinding with the singer. This turned into a trend at his shows, with Summer Walker even nearly scoring a kiss from her male counterpart.

But as for Nicole, she didn't remember much from her night with him, potentially being starstruck and maybe a little giddy. She was also extremely grateful and happy about being picked to join Brown.

"Well, that was fun. Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya."

