Karrueche Tran Co-Signs Chris Brown’s Viral Dance With Kayla Nicole

BY Caroline Fisher 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Karrueche Tran Chris Brown Kayla Nicole Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Karrueche Tran attends the BBR Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon at Virgin Hotels New York City on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster)
Chris Brown brought Kayla Nicole onstage during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Los Angeles, and the performance continues to make waves.

Chris Brown brought a special guest onstage during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend, Kayla Nicole. Their performance continues to make waves, as things got pretty steamy. According to Kayla, she did it for her younger self.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she captioned a clip of the moment on Instagram. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

TMZ recently caught up with one of Brown's exes, Karrueche Tran, and asked her how she felt about all of this. She pointed out that Kayla appeared to be having a blast, claiming that this is all that matters to her.

Read More: Chris Brown Gets Off Social Media After Facing Backlash From Viral Kayla Nicole Performance

Chris Brown Kayla Nicole

"She looked like she had fun," she said. "That ain't none of my business. She looked like she had a good time and that's what matters [...] I try to be a positive person. I don't like holding onto negativity or being a mean girl or any of that."

Tran may be in full support of Kayla and Breezy's onstage antics, but the same can't be said for critics online. Brown has been receiving a great deal of backlash for the performance in recent days, with some even accusing him of colorism.

He took to his Instagram Story to defend himself recently, writing "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!" Shortly after, he announced that he'll be spending some time away from social media as a result of the backlash. "Ima take a break from social media," he declared. "Yall done pissed me off long enough."

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Addresses Wild Chris Brown Encounter

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kayla Nicole Addresses Chris Brown Encounter Music News Music Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Addresses Wild Chris Brown Encounter 1.5K
Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Chris Brown Gets Off Social Media After Facing Backlash From Viral Kayla Nicole Performance 670
kayla nicole Music Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Joins Chris Brown For Steamy Performance Of "Take You Down" 2.5K
Pop Culture Chris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche Tran 31.8K
Comments 0