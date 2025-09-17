Chris Brown brought a special guest onstage during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend, Kayla Nicole. Their performance continues to make waves, as things got pretty steamy. According to Kayla, she did it for her younger self.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she captioned a clip of the moment on Instagram. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

TMZ recently caught up with one of Brown's exes, Karrueche Tran, and asked her how she felt about all of this. She pointed out that Kayla appeared to be having a blast, claiming that this is all that matters to her.

Read More: Chris Brown Gets Off Social Media After Facing Backlash From Viral Kayla Nicole Performance

Chris Brown Kayla Nicole

"She looked like she had fun," she said. "That ain't none of my business. She looked like she had a good time and that's what matters [...] I try to be a positive person. I don't like holding onto negativity or being a mean girl or any of that."

Tran may be in full support of Kayla and Breezy's onstage antics, but the same can't be said for critics online. Brown has been receiving a great deal of backlash for the performance in recent days, with some even accusing him of colorism.