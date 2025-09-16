Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Addresses Wild Chris Brown Encounter

BY Caroline Fisher
Kayla Nicole Addresses Chris Brown Encounter Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Kayla Nicole attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party at Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Chris Brown invited Kayla Nicole onstage this weekend during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Chris Brown brought his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour to Los Angeles, and a very special guest joined him onstage. This, of course, was sports journalist/influencer Kayla Nicole. Kayla famously dated Travis Kelce for five years before the two of them decided to go their separate ways in 2022. The athlete began dating Taylor Swift the following year.

Kayla certainly made the most of her time onstage with Breezy, and footage of the sensual moment quickly began making its rounds online. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to address it, making it clear that it was more to her than just dirty dancing.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she captioned a clip from the evening. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

Read More: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Joins Chris Brown For Steamy Performance Of "Take You Down"

Chris Brown Tour

Kayla's steamy interaction with Brown isn't the only reason his tour is making headlines these days, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to address serious issues some fans have had with their tickets.

"TEAM BREEZY," he began. "I see yall reviews about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, searing, etc... Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don't know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out. (some cities ran smooth) This is the first time I've ever been in these venues."

"Appreciate yall concerns," he continued. "Unfortunately I'm not in charge of that. OTHER THAN THAY MY S**T [fire emoji]. And whenever they cancel Meet and greets .... It's usually due to something security wise or me actually needing to rest so I don't burn myself out. Hope yall understand [red heart emoji]."

Read More: Chris Brown Responds To Fan Wondering Why His Sexuality Is Never Questioned

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
