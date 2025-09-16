Over the weekend, Chris Brown brought his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour to Los Angeles, and a very special guest joined him onstage. This, of course, was sports journalist/influencer Kayla Nicole. Kayla famously dated Travis Kelce for five years before the two of them decided to go their separate ways in 2022. The athlete began dating Taylor Swift the following year.

Kayla certainly made the most of her time onstage with Breezy, and footage of the sensual moment quickly began making its rounds online. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to address it, making it clear that it was more to her than just dirty dancing.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she captioned a clip from the evening. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

Chris Brown Tour

Kayla's steamy interaction with Brown isn't the only reason his tour is making headlines these days, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to address serious issues some fans have had with their tickets.

"TEAM BREEZY," he began. "I see yall reviews about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, searing, etc... Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don't know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out. (some cities ran smooth) This is the first time I've ever been in these venues."

"Appreciate yall concerns," he continued. "Unfortunately I'm not in charge of that. OTHER THAN THAY MY S**T [fire emoji]. And whenever they cancel Meet and greets .... It's usually due to something security wise or me actually needing to rest so I don't burn myself out. Hope yall understand [red heart emoji]."