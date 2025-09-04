Chris Brown Addresses Fans' Massive Ticket Issues For "Breezy Bowl" Tour

Chris Brown has been having a ball on his "Breezy Bowl" XX world stadium tour, although as is normal for a tour of this scale, some issues for fans have popped up. While it's been an overall successful ride, some fans have been complaining about massive ticket issues that ruined their experience.

As reported by The Shade Room, fans in cities like Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia claimed that vendors and venues invalidated their tickets for their shows. TSR's Justin Carter reportedly spoke to attendee Brianna Upshaw, who allegedly was not able to enter the Atlanta stop despite buying tickets in April.

"They told me I needed to go to the ticket booth to get new tickets because my floor seats were now invalid," she reportedly alleged. "Prior to that, I didn’t get any notification, any email about any changes to my seat. Anything from Ticketmaster or Truist Park. So I’m finding this out once I’m there already and in line. [...] I heard Bryson Tiller… I heard Summer… and once I heard Chris come out, I just kind of gave up. And then also at that point, too, they locked the gates. They said, ‘You know, even if you do get a new seat, we’re not letting anybody else back in.’ So I just gave up and called an Uber back home."

Allegedly, solutions and accommodations for these issues reportedly only appeared on a first-come, first-served basis. Upshaw also reportedly claimed that she was not able to get a refund for this mishap.

Chris Brown Tour

However, amid all this alleged drama, Chris Brown addressed fans on Instagram. "TEAM BREEZY," his Story post began. "I see yall reviews about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, searing, etc... Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don't know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out. (some cities ran smooth) This is the first time I've ever been in these venues. Appreciate yall concerns. Unfortunately I'm not in charge of that. OTHER THAN THAY MY S**T [fire emoji]. And whenever they cancel Meet and greets .... It's usually due to something security wise or me actually needing to rest so I don't burn myself out. Hope yall understand [red heart emoji]."