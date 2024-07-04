Chris Brown Responds To Thirsty Fans Asking For Him To Strip At His Concerts

BYGabriel Bras Nevares198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
While Chris Brown is always looking for way to make his fans happy, he likes his clothes a little too much to fully oblige.

Chris Brown's 11:11 tour has been a wild ride so far, even with some drama with PARTYNEXTDOOR getting in the way towards the tail end. Fans have had a great time during these performances, and he knows this a little bit too well based on what many die-hards have told him about his concerts. "I KEEP GETTING MAD REQUESTs TO TAKE MY SHIRT OFF. I like my clothes though [laughing emoji]," Breezy recently posted to his Instagram Story, ironically using this as the caption for a shirtless picture of him during one of his shows. After all these years (and controversies), folks still fall head over heels for him.

However, a recent report from various outlets, including ours, on Chris Brown's wholesome interaction with a disabled fan was sadly inaccurate. A viral rumor spread that he refunded her ticket and paid her an extra $10K, claims that the fan was quick to disprove online. "What I’m not okay with is strangers on the internet using my face and exploiting my disability for likes and clicks while spreading misinformation," they expressed on social media. "That, we not gonna do. Just like everyone else, I support Chris as a brand and as an individual so if you see me at a show or meet and greet, please know that I paid for my ticket. I paid to get there."

Read More: Chris Brown Goes Viral For His Bulge After Being Twerked On By A Dancer At His Show

Chris Brown Comically Addresses His Thirsty Fans

Furthermore, the fan clarified that she and Chris Brown "built a great relationship" over various meet and greets at previous concerts, others of which drew controversy for other reasons. Despite his occasional offers to upgrade seats at certain events and get her free tickets, she said that this doesn't happen often. Particularly, she took issue with how this false report suggests "that individuals with disabilities don’t have jobs, we don’t function well in society." "This going around takes away from everything that I personally did to get there," she added. "It takes away from the hours I work. It takes away from the things that I sacrificed to work the overtime, because I wanted to treat myself."

With this mind, our sincere apologies go out to the fan for this false report. Hopefully Chris Brown continues to have fun on tour, avoid more stage malfunctions, and treat fans to some thirst-inducing showmanship. Will he ever go the extra mile and really lay it on thick with the sultriness and the stripping? We'll have to wait and see...

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Clarifies He Has "Nothing But Love" For Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Chris Brown In Concert - Detroit, MIMusicChris Brown Fan Debunks Viral Rumor He Offered $10K & Refund To Disabled Meet & Greet Attendee3.0K
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New YorkMusicChris Brown Makes Disabled Fan's Day By Refunding Meet & Greet With Some Extra Cash6.1K
hnhhMusicChris Brown & Karrueche's Unpredictable Relationship: A Timeline65.8K
We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - ShowMusicChris Brown Goes Viral For His Bulge After Being Twerked On By A Dancer At His Show28.9K