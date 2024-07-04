Chris Brown Responds To Thirsty Fans Asking For Him To Strip At His Concerts

While Chris Brown is always looking for way to make his fans happy, he likes his clothes a little too much to fully oblige.

Chris Brown's 11:11 tour has been a wild ride so far, even with some drama with PARTYNEXTDOOR getting in the way towards the tail end. Fans have had a great time during these performances, and he knows this a little bit too well based on what many die-hards have told him about his concerts. "I KEEP GETTING MAD REQUESTs TO TAKE MY SHIRT OFF. I like my clothes though [laughing emoji]," Breezy recently posted to his Instagram Story, ironically using this as the caption for a shirtless picture of him during one of his shows. After all these years (and controversies), folks still fall head over heels for him.

However, a recent report from various outlets, including ours, on Chris Brown's wholesome interaction with a disabled fan was sadly inaccurate. A viral rumor spread that he refunded her ticket and paid her an extra $10K, claims that the fan was quick to disprove online. "What I’m not okay with is strangers on the internet using my face and exploiting my disability for likes and clicks while spreading misinformation," they expressed on social media. "That, we not gonna do. Just like everyone else, I support Chris as a brand and as an individual so if you see me at a show or meet and greet, please know that I paid for my ticket. I paid to get there."

Chris Brown Comically Addresses His Thirsty Fans

Furthermore, the fan clarified that she and Chris Brown "built a great relationship" over various meet and greets at previous concerts, others of which drew controversy for other reasons. Despite his occasional offers to upgrade seats at certain events and get her free tickets, she said that this doesn't happen often. Particularly, she took issue with how this false report suggests "that individuals with disabilities don’t have jobs, we don’t function well in society." "This going around takes away from everything that I personally did to get there," she added. "It takes away from the hours I work. It takes away from the things that I sacrificed to work the overtime, because I wanted to treat myself."