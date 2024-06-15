Chris Brown Fan Claims A Viral Meet & Greet Photo Caused Her Boyfriend To Breakup With Her

BYZachary Horvath2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tycoon Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 13: Chris Brown Performs during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chris Brown is still making other guys jealous it seems.

Chris Brown, whether you like it or not, has been a heartthrob throughout his career. Even with the Rihanna fiasco, there are still some female fans that obsess over him. He does have a lot of attractive qualities and remains to be one of the biggest names in music. It is pretty clear that he is not going anywhere anytime soon. We say all of this because a recent image has gone viral and was supposedly the nail in the coffin for a former couple. According to The Neighborhood Talk, a female Chris Brown fan nabbed a Columbus, Ohio meet and greet photo with the singer.

After showing it to her boyfriend at the time, their relationship lasted just another seven days. "Literally, after my photo went viral, my boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt Chris was too close to me", she said. While it was most likely a tough pill to swallow for the woman, she would have taken that opportunity to meet Breezy again and again. "I would trade my ex to meet Chris Brown 100 times over. So, definitely really, really worth it".

Read More: Diddy Sends His Key To New York City Back To Mayor Eric Adams After Cassie Video Reveal

Chris Brown Fan Shows Why Her Ex Ended It

A lot of fans in the comments section were showing support for the woman in this instance, claiming the guy was just trying to find an out. "He was cheating and wanted to find a reason to argue with", one user believes. "If that’s all it took, He was going to break up with you anyway sis. Count your blessings 💅🏽", another adds. While no one knows how unsteady their relationship was, it seems clear that them going their separate ways was the best solution.

What are your thoughts on this Chris Brown fan's alleged breakup story with her ex? Do you think this is what ended the relationship, or was it something before this? How would you feel if your significant other took a picture like this with a celebrity? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chris Brown. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Surfaces Online: New Images

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Chris Brown In Concert - Chicago, ILViralChris Brown Posts Childhood Photo Of Old Haircut, Fans Have A Field Day With It7.6K
hnhhViralChris Brown & Karrueche's Unpredictable Relationship: A Timeline65.4K
Big Show 2017ViralChris Brown Implores Fans To Recognize His Greatness In New Rant: "Don't Wait Till I'm Gone To Realize That!"2.6K
Chris Brown In Concert - Detroit, MIViralChris Brown Charges Fans $1K For Concert Meet-And-Greets4.6K