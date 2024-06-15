Chris Brown Fan Claims A Viral Meet & Greet Photo Caused Her Boyfriend To Breakup With Her

Chris Brown is still making other guys jealous it seems.

Chris Brown, whether you like it or not, has been a heartthrob throughout his career. Even with the Rihanna fiasco, there are still some female fans that obsess over him. He does have a lot of attractive qualities and remains to be one of the biggest names in music. It is pretty clear that he is not going anywhere anytime soon. We say all of this because a recent image has gone viral and was supposedly the nail in the coffin for a former couple. According to The Neighborhood Talk, a female Chris Brown fan nabbed a Columbus, Ohio meet and greet photo with the singer.

After showing it to her boyfriend at the time, their relationship lasted just another seven days. "Literally, after my photo went viral, my boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt Chris was too close to me", she said. While it was most likely a tough pill to swallow for the woman, she would have taken that opportunity to meet Breezy again and again. "I would trade my ex to meet Chris Brown 100 times over. So, definitely really, really worth it".

Chris Brown Fan Shows Why Her Ex Ended It

A lot of fans in the comments section were showing support for the woman in this instance, claiming the guy was just trying to find an out. "He was cheating and wanted to find a reason to argue with", one user believes. "If that’s all it took, He was going to break up with you anyway sis. Count your blessings 💅🏽", another adds. While no one knows how unsteady their relationship was, it seems clear that them going their separate ways was the best solution.