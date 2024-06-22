Chris Brown Looks Frustrated After Facing Another Set Malfunction On His “11:11” Tour

Chris Brown had no choice but to walk off.

Chris Brown is currently making his way across North America on his "11:11" tour, and so far, fans are impressed. The hitmaker has left audiences in awe with explosive performances, wild dance moves, and elaborate stunts. Unfortunately, however, he recently ran into some technical difficulties onstage. Earlier this month, he was left stranded in mid-air after some wires got stuck, prompting him to chastise his crew. He was uninjured, though he certainly seemed fed up.

Now, it appears as though he ran into yet another mishap onstage at a recent performance. In a clip making its rounds online, he's seen closing a song and expecting to be lowered into the stage. Things didn't play out as he expected, and he got stuck. As a result, he was forced to walk off like normal. He didn't look happy about it either, though it's unclear whether or not his team heard about it this time.

Chris Brown Forced To Walk Off Stage After Mishap

Luckily, fans can agree that the small mishap didn't outshine the rest of the show. He has many more opportunities to make things up too, as his tour is scheduled to run until late summer. Brown is expected to close his "11:11" tour, which also features Ayra Starr and Muni Long, with a performance in LA on August 7.