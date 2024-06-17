Fat Joe Stirs Up Debate With A Hot Take About Chris Brown's Legacy

There's already plenty of love for Chris Brown despite his controversies, but Fat Joe thinks there could've been even more.

Fat Joe previously called Chris Brown "the Tupac of 2024," some high praise that's due to the latter's beef with Quavo that erupted this year. However, it turns out that he actually has some more to say about Breezy's legacy as an artist, celebrity, and icon. Moreover, we all know that the Virginia native is still a beloved superstar in many's eyes, and that public controversies surrounding his relationships and behavior have yet to fully stop him in his tracks. As such, Joe thinks that he could have a very different legacy these days if he hadn't found himself in those situations, specifically the one relating to his domestic abuse of Rihanna.

"Yo, let me tell you something," Fat Joe began his remarks. "I got to get to this Chris Brown show. If Chris Brown never got into the controversy with Rihanna, we would be calling him Michael Jackson right now. Not like Michael Jackson: Michael Jackson. He's the most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time. There's nobody even close to Chris Brown! And it's time we move past it. It's been 20-something years [Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of Rihanna in 2009].

Fat Joe's Remarks On Chris Brown's Legacy

"That I know of, there's no more incidents," Fat Joe continued. "Man, we gon' let this lifetime go by without saying the truth? And so what happens is, when the truth... is an unpopular decision, everybody gets scared to say it. They get canceled, especially famous people or somebody like that. Right? But, you know, the streets, they know what it is. Streets always know. To tell you the truth, there's the streets still bumping R. Kelly. He's in jail, he did terrible things... they're still bumping R. Kelly.

"So what I'm trying to say is that it's a shame that we're lying and we not giving it up to the king of R&B," Fat Joe concluded. "The king of, you know, the Michael Jackson, you know, we be thinking he could battle Michael Jackson. That's all I'm trying to say. I'm not lying. If you really look at his body of work, if you look at all his hits, you see what he does, you remove from your mind that we don't like it. We don't like that he had a controversy, we don't like that, we don't condone. The queens, we out here to protect the queens. We get that. He was a little kid 20-something years ago."