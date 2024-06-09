🔥 Chris Brown’s Wild Dance Moves Go Viral, Fan Chooses "11:11" Tour Over Engagement

So far, Chris Brown's tour has been a major success.

Last week, Chris Brown kicked off his eagerly anticipated "11:11" tour, and fans are already impressed. His first stop in Detroit was completely sold out, prompting him to question the notion that he's been "blackballed" from the industry. The hitmaker went big, soaring above the crowd on wires, performing on a rotating platform, and more. His show is also divided into four parts, with hits from several eras. Of course, fans additionally got to see some of the hitmaker's impressive dance moves.

A clip of a few moves in particular has been making its rounds online this weekend, prompting countless commenters to praise him for his talent. In the clip, he's seen doing a flip in the air and twirling around before doing another flip on the ground.

Chris Brown Shows Off His Dance Moves

"He still got those fire dance moves," one Twitter/X user writes in Daily Loud's comments section. "Chris brown is the greatest pop star of his generation," someone else says. Others are comparing him to the likes of Michael Jackson, Usher, and more. Clearly, fans can't get enough of Breezy. They also appear to be willing to do whatever it takes to attend the "11:11" tour, based on another new clip from one of his recent performances.

In the hilarious clip, Brown is performing onstage when a shocking sign in the crowd catches his eye. "Does that say 'I called off my engagement to come see you'?" he asked. "That's cr*zy. I love you baby, I appreciate it."

Chris Brown Reacts To Fan Calling Off Engagement To Attend His "11:11" Tour