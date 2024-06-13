Chris Brown Seems To Chastise His Tour Team After Stage Wire Malfunction Leaves Him Stranded In Mid-Air

BYGabriel Bras Nevares598 Views
Tycoon Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 13: Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
While Chris Brown seemed pretty peeved with folks who didn't help him for a while, he still continued his performance for fans.

Chris Brown's been having a great time on his 2024 tour in support of last year's album 11:11, but some nights are more frustrating than others. Moreover, a new clip emerged from his Tuesday night (June 11) show in New Jersey, in which technical difficulties during his performance of "Under The Influence" left him stranded in mid-air on suspension wires above dancers who didn't notice the situation for a while. Eventually, staff arrived with a ladder to help Breezy down, and he unhooked himself and climbed back to safety to crowd cheers. However, he seemed irate, as it looks like he chastised a crew member before continuing his performance for fans.

Of course, this is small potatoes in the face of other conflicts that Chris Brown faced this year, as we know through his Quavo battle how his temper can get. Boosie Badazz recently spoke on this beef, naming Brown's inclusion of Takeoff in the conversation as the moment when things really ramped up. While things didn't turn to violence (and hopefully never do), Boosie thinks that this moment warranted that kind of response, or at least seemed to indicate it. It's never justified, but it does kick things up a notch.

Read More: Ray J Subtly Disses Quavo When Talking About Chris Brown Feud

Chris Brown's Frustrated Reaction To Wire Malfunction At New Jersey Tour Stop

Elsewhere in relation to this tour, Chris Brown is seeing night in and night out how it's bringing him a lot of success. This is especially relevant in the face of both fans and detractors that think the industry has blackballed him as of late, whether for right or wrong reasons in their eyes. The superstar doesn't really seem to buy into this narrative either way, since he's playing packed shows and still captivating audiences worldwide. It's interesting, however, that he didn't speak on narratives against him in a more combative way, like he's done in the past.

This could indicate that the success behind the 11:11 tour, plus constant fan acclaim and engagement, is enough to keep Chris Brown satisfied. It's a very understandable conclusion, as he remains one of the most beloved, albeit controversial, stars in the realms of rap and R&B. Add onto that the steep profits from meet and greets, and there isn't much reason to complain. Unless, of course, you're hanging from a faulty cable and folks don't come to help you for a while.

Read More: Chris Brown & Nia Guzman Reunite To Celebrate Their Daughter's 10th Birthday

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
