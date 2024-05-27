Chris Brown & Nia Guzman Reunite To Celebrate Their Daughter's 10th Birthday

Nia Guzman just posted some snaps from her daughter Royalty's tenth birthday with a familiar face that her followers hadn't seen alongside her in a while. Her former partner (and Royalty's father) Chris Brown was also there to celebrate, and it seems like they had a very wholesome, heartening, and fun time. Moreover, fans might recall the often messy history of the former couple, as their fling allegedly happened while he was still with Guzman's friend, Karrueche Tran. Regardless of how fans see the relationship now and what dynamic there is, this is yet another sign of proof that the kids can bring animosity or tension to at least a pause.

Furthermore, this is a much more positive development for Chris Brown's 2024 compared to what the rest of the year has held for him. One of the biggest stories so far was his beef with Quavo, which roped in fellow rapper Saweetie and elicited a potential response from her, as well. Maybe there will be less combative energy for the next few months, but not everything involving this feud ended up being so negative. After all, some folks thought that Breezy came through with the better diss track compared to the former Migo, and rap beef praise carries heavy weight.

Chris Brown & Nia Guzman At Their Daughter's Birthday

Elsewhere, Chris Brown's name came up in Uncle Luke's assessment of 2024's most massive rap beef so far: Drake versus Kendrick Lamar. "Kendrick ain't gonna stop until he win one round," Luke expressed on social media. "He's not gonna stop. He gonna stay in the studio all night... But I'm telling you that Drake. Drake is like undefeated. Drake been doing it for a minute. He be bodying people, man. He ain't running from no smoke... It's gonna take some Chris Brown or something. Drake versus Chris Brown."

Of course, considering how that battle ended, this commentary didn't age super well. Regardless, we're sure that Chris Brown would much rather be referenced in relation to Drake and Kendrick Lamar than to Diddy's current legal reckoning. But alas, folks will make those connections where they may. At the very least, he's having a much better time at his daughter's birthday and balanced out the attention with some wholesomeness.

