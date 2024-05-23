Diddy Speaks On Rihanna & Chris Brown Situation In Resurfaced Clip: "Relationships Get Ugly"

Diddy's recent controversies, accusations, and both confirmed and alleged evidence of wrongdoing caused a media firestorm that's lasted for half a year at this point. Moreover, it also re-contextualized many of his previous public statements, moves, and actions, leading many to look back with darker and more skeptical perspectives. For example, Sean Combs once appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in 2009, about a month after Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna. Considering the recent footage that emerged of the Bad Boy mogul attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway, hearing him talk about this separate domestic abuse before this was a public narrative is very strange.

"I don't believe in judgement either, but I don't want any girl out there thinking it's okay to go back to a guy who hit her," The Ellen Show's host remarked to Diddy. "I don't want any girl to think that. And I don't want to put you in that, because it's not you." "No, no, no, but you are putting me in it, so I'ma speak on it," he answered. "I don't think that it's right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day, you know. I don't think it's right.

Diddy's Remarks On Chris Brown Assaulting Rihanna

"You know, I think that we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults and people that have been in relationships," Diddy continued. "We know sometimes those relationships get ugly, you know. Sometimes, it doesn't come out into the forefront the way this one has come out. There's a lot of stones being thrown, and we don't know exactly what's going on. These are two young individuals. We need to pray for them, and we need to give certain support.

"But you don't need to start just saying that you know something that you don't know," he went on. "You wasn't in that car, I wasn't in that car, and it isn't right for him to put his hands on her or her to put [her] hands on him. We don't know what the problem is, but we need to pray for them, and we need to do things to support them. And that's all I wanna say about it. Can we dance? I would like to dance," Diddy concluded when Ellen proposed a break after some applause, and then they started to dance before embracing.

