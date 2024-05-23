Diddy Speaks On Rihanna & Chris Brown Situation In Resurfaced Clip: "Relationships Get Ugly"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1166 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Greenhouse &amp; Kandyland V Benefit At The Playboy Mansion
(L-R) Chris Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Playboy Mansion on June 26, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Diddy appeared on The Ellen Show a month after Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna, and made a call for understanding and unity...

Diddy's recent controversies, accusations, and both confirmed and alleged evidence of wrongdoing caused a media firestorm that's lasted for half a year at this point. Moreover, it also re-contextualized many of his previous public statements, moves, and actions, leading many to look back with darker and more skeptical perspectives. For example, Sean Combs once appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in 2009, about a month after Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna. Considering the recent footage that emerged of the Bad Boy mogul attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway, hearing him talk about this separate domestic abuse before this was a public narrative is very strange.

"I don't believe in judgement either, but I don't want any girl out there thinking it's okay to go back to a guy who hit her," The Ellen Show's host remarked to Diddy. "I don't want any girl to think that. And I don't want to put you in that, because it's not you." "No, no, no, but you are putting me in it, so I'ma speak on it," he answered. "I don't think that it's right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day, you know. I don't think it's right.

Read More: Kelly Price Elaborates On Controversial Comments About Diddy

Diddy's Remarks On Chris Brown Assaulting Rihanna

"You know, I think that we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults and people that have been in relationships," Diddy continued. "We know sometimes those relationships get ugly, you know. Sometimes, it doesn't come out into the forefront the way this one has come out. There's a lot of stones being thrown, and we don't know exactly what's going on. These are two young individuals. We need to pray for them, and we need to give certain support.

"But you don't need to start just saying that you know something that you don't know," he went on. "You wasn't in that car, I wasn't in that car, and it isn't right for him to put his hands on her or her to put [her] hands on him. We don't know what the problem is, but we need to pray for them, and we need to do things to support them. And that's all I wanna say about it. Can we dance? I would like to dance," Diddy concluded when Ellen proposed a break after some applause, and then they started to dance before embracing.

Read More: Meek Mill Claims He Doesn’t Believe In Hell After Unfollowing Diddy

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - InsideMusicCassie Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans Following Diddy Assault Footage Leak817
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsMusicHow Has Hip-Hop Reacted To Diddy Assault Footage?5.3K
2017 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" Co-Supported By Deleon TequilaMusicMase Explains Why He Hasn't Commented On Diddy Footage, Reveals Plans To Do So205
Pitbull's New Year's Eve Revolution 2015MusicA Look Back At Wendy Williams Spilling Tea About Diddy18.3K