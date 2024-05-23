Kelly Price Elaborates On Controversial Comments About Diddy

Price claims she was offering advice to the rap mogul.

Diddy has been one of the most talked about names in hip-hop this year, though not for reasons anyone would want to be. Dating back to last year he's been subject to a series of lawsuits accusing him of decades of predatory sexual behavior. That's put many who have worked alongside him in his decades in the music industry in an awkward position. One of those was Kelly Price, who found herself facing controversy after commenting on one of the rap mogul's Instagram posts.

Price's initial comment spoke on forgiveness and Diddy's talent. She encouraged him to seek forgiveness claiming that she's seen him at his best and "representing light." It's easy to see why fans took issue with the suggestion that he should be forgiven for the bad behavior he's been accused of. It looked particularly bad in the wake of the video proof of his actions against Cassie that leaked over the weekend. Now Price is attempting to clarify her comments with a series of videos posted to her Instagram story. In the clips she explains that she was merely telling Diddy he had to do "soul work." She says that he has to do the hard work getting his soul right in order for there to ever be real change. Check out the new videos she shared below.

Kelly Price Elaborates On Diddy Comment

In the comments of a post recapping the entire situation, fans aren't happy with Kelly. "Kelly you went missing and came back with bs" one of the top comments reads. "She still didn’t send any love or support to Cassie. Shes pulling a diddy. Shes only responding because people saw her true self," another comment alleges.

What do you think about Kelly Price's new comments clarifying her thoughts on Diddy's situation? Do you believe her explanation or think she's just trying to deflect some of the controversy she faced? Let us know in the comment section below.

