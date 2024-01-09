Kelly Price Accuses "Sunday's Best" Judges Of Infidelity & Pedophilia

Kelly Price says she was the only judge for the BET reality competition series, Sunday's Best, who wasn't either cheating on their spouse, sleeping with kids, or more. In a comment on Instagram caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Price made the accusations while responding to a user by the name of "@classy_queen_t."

“Yes Lord, deliver us from pastor hoes and pedophiles”, she responded. “The nerve you have. I was the only artist/judge on Sunday Best that wasn’t f**kin’ someone else’s spouse, fornicating, or messing with kids and boys but you have smoke for me? FOH you ignorant, church going brain dead a**hole.”

Kelly Price Performs For Mother's Day

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 08: Singer Kelly Price performs onstage during the Mother's Day Celebration concert at Fox Theater on May 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Price later elaborated on Instagram Live, according to Vibe. She called out the “disgusting and despicable” members of the gospel community she's met over the years. “I’m one of the very few artists who have been able to record and tour with both gospel and R&B artists, and the lives that are lived by the people that you worship are despicable and disgusting,” Price said. “I saw the things that happened on the road with a lot of these artists. Doing shows with these artists, all kinds of stuff. My heart was broken because there was still a part of me that believed that holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. That’s biblical also.”

Kelly Price Speaks Out

Price further accused unnamed pastors of hitting on her. “Some of your favorite preachers all over your timeline and in your YouTube right now, that if they could have gotten me in my bed or in their bed, they would have. But I don’t play those games. F**k a man. I Fear God," she added. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelly Price on HotNewHipHop.

