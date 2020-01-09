reality show
- TVDiddy Scenes Reportedly Removed From Yung Miami's Reality Show Amid Sexual Assault AllegationsYung Miami's BET series is expected to air later this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKelly Price Accuses "Sunday's Best" Judges Of Infidelity & PedophiliaKelly Price held nothing back with her latest rant on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- TVYung Miami's New Reality Show Reportedly Airing On BETAn official premiere date for "A Day in the Life of Miami" has yet to be announced.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSpice From "L&HH" Blasted For Calling Bambi A "Giraffe" After Erica Mena ScandalThe moral of the story here, folks, is that maybe using animals as insults isn't a particularly good idea.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Lands Hulu Reality Show50 Cent is headed to a Kansas tattoo shop for his new Hulu show.By Ben Mock
- TVDiddy Spotted Jewelry Shopping In St. Barths While Filming For New Reality ShowThe new father is keeping busy this holiday season.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's KillingJames Norman took out a $450,000 insurance claim on his nephew before plotting his murder.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVKardashian-Jenners Called Out For Staging Tristan Thompson Family Meeting On Reality ShowFans of the Kardashian-Jenners are accusing them of not being real enough on their series.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim K Details How Ye Helped With Her "SNL" Hosting Gig On "The Kardashians"Kim shared that her ex "took a coach, commercial flight, [and] sat in a seat next to the bathroom" on his way to New York to meet with Dave Chappelle ahead of her debut.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKardashians Reportedly Edit Travis Scott Out Of New Reality ShowTravis Scott is reportedly being edited out of the Kardashians' new reality show on Hulu following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.By Alex Zidel
- TVNicki Minaj Grills "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Stars In Reunion TrailerThe Rap icon did not hold back when it came to putting the reality stars in the hot seat.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsObama Reportedly Has Smoke For Trump In DNC SpeechObama reportedly says Trump treated his presidency "as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves."By Aron A.
- Original ContentSmokepurpp Is A Florida Jit: On New Album, Lil Pump Friendship & Quitting LeanEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Smokepurpp reveals the album release date for "Florida Jit," announces his new reality show, and speaks on his collaborations with Rick Ross, Lil Pump, and more.By Alex Zidel
- TVBlac Chyna Announces New Zeus Network Show With Steamy TrailerBlac Chyna celebrated her birthday by dropping the trailer to her new Zeus NEtwork show, "Only Cam L.A."By Erika Marie
- TVRick Ross & His New Girlfriend Announce Reality ShowRick Ross and his girlfriend Dejroune will star in a brand new reality show based on her family's eccentric life.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Calls Out Donald Trump On Instagram Over Coronavirus50 Cent went at Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- TVKhloe Kardashian Feels "Awkward" Watching "KUWTK" With TristanKhloe Kardashian admitted it's "awkward" watching her reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.By Lynn S.
- TVBoosie Badazz Shows Off His Secret Sex RoomBoosie Badazz has a secret room in his house with a Versace bed, a money counter, a stripper pole, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Bashes Lamar Odom & Sabrina ParrWendy Williams comments on the Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr reality show, premiering soon via the For Us By Us Network and HotNewHipHop.By Alex Zidel
- SportsIce Cube's Big3 To Host Reality Show-Style Quarantine TournamentIce Cube has some interesting ideas for his Big3 league amid the Coronavirus pandemic.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNetflix "Love Is Blind" Star Cameron Drops A Freestyle For SwayCameron Hamilton from Netflix's runaway hit "Love Is Blind" drops a surprise freestyle on "Sway In The Morning."By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"LHHATL" Star Tommie Lee Reportedly Working On Solo Reality SeriesTommie Lee's not done with reality TV. By Chantilly Post