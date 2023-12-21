Yung Miami's New Reality Show Reportedly Airing On BET

An official premiere date for "A Day in the Life of Miami" has yet to be announced.

During her interview with Billboard earlier this year, Yung Miami announced that her reality show was in the works. The series, tentatively titled A Day in the Life of Miami, had yet to find a network at the time. Now, however, it's been reported that the show has been picked up by BET. It's unclear when fans can expect to finally see the show, but it's safe to say they can't wait. The other half of City Girls, JT, will not be taking part.

Known in part for her fun personality, the rapper has been entertaining fans with her REVOLT podcast Caresha Please since June. In the past, she's sat down with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Kevin Gates, Saucy Santana, and more. Of course, she's also interviewed Diddy, who she's been in a non-exclusive relationship with for some time.

A Day In The Life Of Miami Is In The Works

Yung Miami attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

The podcast has been a major hit among fans. It even took home an award for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. This sparked a bit of controversy, with some peers and social media users claiming that she didn't deserve the accolade. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, however, Yung Miami defended herself and her podcast, arguing that the hard work she puts into it made her a shoo-in.

"I just feel like people always saying that I don't deserve stuff," she explained. "I work hard, I deserve everything. When I just did my first live podcast, we in a new time, we in a new generation. I'm bringing something new, so how do I not deserve it?" Supporters are looking forward to this next chapter for Yung Miami, and are eager to learn more. What do you think of Yung Miami getting her own BET reality show? Are you looking forward to seeing A Day in the Life of Miami? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

