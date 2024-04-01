Tyler, The Creator Called Jerrod Carmichael A "Stupid B*tch" For Admitting His Feelings For Him

Jerrod Carmichael recounted having a crush on Tyler, The Creator for the premiere of his new reality show.

Jerrod Carmichael revealed that Tyler, The Creator called him a "stupid b*tch" after the comedian admitted he had feeling for him. During the premiere of The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, he discussed having a crush on his “best friend" before the two sat down for a candid conversation about the situation.

“I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend,” Carmichael admitted during a stand-up portion of the show. “I knew I had to tell him. Things started getting kind of weird between us. I had these feelings… So I texted him. I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that.’ Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.” From there, he recalled: “He sent me a voice note. I was so nervous. It was like six seconds… He said, ‘Hahahaha, you stupid bitch.’ And I don’t really know what that means.”

Jerrod Carmichael Attends Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael accepts Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Afterward, Carmichael invited Tyler to be his date for the Emmys, but he shot him down. Eventually, Carmichael brought Tyler in for a candid interview to hash things out. “It’s because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn’t talk about it, ever,” Carmichael said. “That was, like, weird. I don’t know if it was just too awkward to talk about or just too… I don’t know. I feel like you left me hanging out there a little bit.” Tyler responded: “I did,” while laughing. “Yeah. I did. And I think I just, like, brushed it off. Getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change.” He added that he views Carmichael as a "brother."

Jerrod Carmichael Speaks With Tyler, The Creator

Check out Carmichael and Tyler's conversation above. New episodes of the show will be premiering on HBO. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jerrod Carmichael and Tyler, The Creator on HotNewHipHop.

