The Golden Globes are the talk of Hollywood today, and Rihanna has been a particular highlight. Last night (January 10), the industry’s elite gathered together for an awkward ceremony hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. From the onset, Carmichael wasn’t holding back as he tackled issues of the Globes’ racism controversy and Hollywood’s sordid scandals.

In attendance was Rihanna with boyfriend A$AP Rocky by her side. The new parents have been enjoying time with their baby boy, but occasionally, the couple steps out for a night on the town. The “Umbrella” icon’s appearance didn’t go unnoticed by Carmichael.

Jerrod Carmichael tells Rihanna she can take as long as she wants with new music at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Gsl6HjLpEs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

When the host saw the singer in the audience, he couldn’t help but mention her much-anticipated next album.

“I’m gonna say something controversial,” Carmichael began. “I will actually get in trouble for this. Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

Rihanna found it all amusing because to call the messages she’s received “pressure” is an understatement. We haven’t received a studio album from the singer since 2016’s Anti, and her fans have been unrelenting in their requests for a project.

However, Rihanna has teased that she’s in the studio working on new music.

Yet, the billionaire mogul has been balancing personal and professional pursuits. Her Fenty brand has become an international leader in both cosmetics and retail. Also, her desire to start a family has been fulfilled, and Rihanna seems to revel in her new title as a mother.

Make sure to stay tuned for more information about Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Check out Carmichael and Rihanna’s interaction above along with more highlights from the 2023 Golden Globes.