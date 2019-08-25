nia guzman
- RelationshipsChris Brown's Girlfriends: Who Has The Pop Star Dated?Chris Brown has been romantically linked to a number of beautiful women over the years.By Angelique Garr
- GramChris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine BeyThe ladies went back and forth on social media to set the record straight—and it all centered around Royalty Brown's IG page.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Brown Celebrates Royalty’s 7th Birthday With Princess-Themed PartyCheck out pictures from Royalty's 7th birthday party.By Kevin Goddard
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Shows Dance Moves For #GoCrazyChallengeChris Brown's daughter Royalty Brown shared her version of her dad's #GoCrazyChallenge and once again showed off her dance moves.By Erika Marie
- GramChris Brown's Daughter & Baby Mama Charm In Matching Bathing SuitsChris Brown's daughter Royalty Brown and her mother Nia Guzman look adorable in their matching bathing suits.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown's Latest IG Post Of Royalty & Aeko Proves He's One Proud PapaChris Brown wants you to "meet the Browns" in his latest Instagram post, which includes adorable photos of his two kids, Royalty and Aeko.By Lynn S.
- NewsChris Brown Reportedly Comments On Video About Him & Karrueche TranChris Brown and Karrueche Tran were once a hot item, but it's been years since they broke up. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Brown & Nia Guzman Cheer On Daughter At Soccer GameChris Brown and his baby mama Nia Guzman attended their daughter Royalty's soccer game together, despite past differences.By Lynn S.
- GramChris Brown's Ex Thinks Daughter Royalty Will Be A Bigger Star Than HimChris Brown's baby mama, Nia Guzman, said that their daughter, Royalty, is destined to be an even bigger star than her famous father, after posting a clip of Royalty singing.By Lynn S.
- MusicChris Brown's Daughter, Royalty, Gets All Dressed Up To Meet SantaA Christmas queen!By Noah C
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Plays With Her Little Sister In Adorable VideoRoyalty Brown may soon become a big sister again.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Ex-Girlfriend Ammika HarrisChris Brown wasn't fibbing when he branded Ammika Harris his baby momma.By Devin Ch