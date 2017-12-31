malfunction
- Pop CultureSteve Lacy Faces Smoke Machine Issues On Tour: "They Trying To Kill Me, Y'all"The "Gemini Rights" star adds "smoking hazard" to his list of tour issues this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRussell Wilson Saves Ciara From Wardrobe MalfunctionRussell Wilson had to cut pregnant Ciara's dress to get her out of it post-Tom Ford fashion show.By Noah C
- SneakersGiannis' Nike Zoom Freak 1 Blows Up On Wesley Matthews: WatchNot a good look for the Zoom Freak 1.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentHouston ATM Gives Out $100 Bills In Place Of $10s Due To Human ErrorIf you're wondering, it's already closed. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicNicki Minaj Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Made In America PerformanceNicki Minaj exposed a lot more than she wanted to during her recent performance.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAshley Graham Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The BeachThe model avoided a very public display. By David Saric
- SocietyWhatsApp's New Year's Eve Malfunction Causes Uproar In Several CountriesWhatsApp is down just in time for New Year's Eve. By Matt F