Ashley Graham Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The Beach

The model avoided a very public display.

Ashley Graham was spotted on the beaches of Miami partaking in a photoshoot for her latest Swimsuit For All collection. She was photographed in creations from her label, which saw the model frolicking around and showcasing her famed plus-size figure. 

Graham donned a bevy of swimsuits, but almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction when one of her bathing suit bottoms became untied. Luckily, the 30 year-old was able to adjust her outfit before it revealed more intimate parts of her body. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgXwvDVlhmN

The America's Next Top Model judge was in a particularly jovial mode throughout the photo session, putting on a captivating show for the cameras. Graham had been teasing the photoshoot on her Instagram account, showcasing a preview of the forthcoming campaign with her 6.4 million followers. She also uploaded a bevy of behind-the-scenes videos in her dressing room. 

Each piece of swimwear left little to the imagination, as they specifically highlighted the model's curvy figure in all the right places. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgU0wljHoGu

Graham was accompanied by husband Justin Ervin on the set and were spotted engaging in some PDA in between takes. The two have been married since 2009 after having met during a church service they both attended. 


