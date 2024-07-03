Chris Brown Fan Debunks Viral Rumor He Offered $10K & Refund To Disabled Meet & Greet Attendee

The viral fan was not happy with the rumor.

A fan of Chris Brown has clarified that the singer never offered them $10,000 or a refund of their ticket to a meet and greet. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of the fan with Brown and added the caption: "This woman paid $1,111 for a ‘Meet & Greet’ with Chris Brown. When he saw her, refunded her money and also gave her an extra $10k, along with these beautiful pictures."

Afterward, the fan took to social media to debunk the story. “What I’m not okay with is strangers on the internet using my face and exploiting my disability for likes and clicks while spreading misinformation," she said. "That, we not gonna do. Just like everyone else, I support Chris as a brand and as an individual so if you see me at a show or meet and greet, please know that I paid for my ticket. I paid to get there.” Having been to numerous concerts before, she added that she and Brown have “built a great relationship.” In turn, Brown has offered free tickets and to upgrade her seats at certain events but it doesn't happen often.

Chris Brown Performs On The "11:11 Tour" In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

She went on to say that the story perpetuates a narrative “that individuals with disabilities don’t have jobs, we don’t function well in society.” She explained: "This going around takes away from everything that I personally did to get there. It takes away from the hours I work. It takes away from the things that I sacrificed to work the overtime, because I wanted to treat myself.” Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Chris Brown Fan Speaks Out