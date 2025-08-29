Chris Brown Excitedly Teases Brand New Banger With Sexyy Red

Chris Brown and Sexyy Red have shown each other a lot of love on the Internet, but it looks like they might actually link up for a collab that's just the two of them. In a recent clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, you can see him dancing along to an unreleased collaboration of theirs.

Unsurprisingly, it sounds very fun. There's a more melodic section that Breezy fits well on before the St. Louis femcee really gets the party going. Hopefully it comes out soon, although we imagine that both artists must be pretty busy these days.

After all, Chris Brown's current world tour is representing pretty much everything that makes his artistry so notable. There's the spectacle, the music itself, the connection with fans, the choreography and planning... It's a lot to take in. With a long way to go still, we'll see what else is in store.

As for his collaborator, Sexyy Red's recent overseas performances showed off her star power and reach better than many other key moments in her career. Hopefully she has way more to show off in the future, and we can't see how that wouldn't be the case.

Chris Brown Tour

Sexy Redd and Chris Brown's previous friendship may be pretty casual at the end of the day, but who said that can't translate into artistic chemistry? For now, it seems like they are still first and foremost a fan of each other's music. She went to the Breezy Bowl much like many other die-hards, which was heartening to see.

Also, this wouldn't be Chris Brown and Sexyy Red's first collab. It would just be their first official one completely under their own direction.

Their previous link-up was on the remix to Nicki Minaj's "FTCU," which also featured Travis Scott. We'll see if this new collab track ends up being even better.