Sexyy Red Turns Club LIV In Miami All The Way Up With Her Performance

Sexyy Red is having a ball right now: recent live performances at events like Dreamville Fest, new material, and a whole lot of fan hype (despite some "beef" with an allegedly fake cousin). While a lot of people are starting to want something more from her, she was still no less electric when she gave folks a show at Club LIV in Miami, presumably over this past weekend. Moreover, the St. Louis MC offered a barefoot rendition of some of her biggest hits in an uncharacteristically blue outfit. From the passionately screamed lyrics coming from attendees' mouths you can hear in the clip below, you can tell it was a pretty fun time.

Furthermore, Sexyy Red has a lot to promote and celebrate at the moment, including a highly teased remix of Nicki Minaj's "FTCU" that dropped to fan acclaim. Every fanbase involved in this new version had some great things to say about it, although it wasn't perfect reception across the board (but then again, what is?). Travis Scott got some props from the Barbz and Chris Brown fans commended his rapping skills. Considering how this career trajectory's looked like up to this point, we can only expect more big remixes and collabs in the near future.

Sexyy Red's Miami Performance At Club LIV: Watch Clips

However, the 26-year-old has never forgotten the journey she endured to get here, whether its peaks or its valleys. For example, she recently responded to a fan who shared one of her first-ever music videos: a diss against her cheating boyfriend that's a flip of Vanessa Carlton's classic "A Thousand Miles" tilted "Ah Thousand Jugs." "Neva give up ya time comin," Sexyy Red responded to her throwback music video. It's certainly important advice for anyone that's on a grind with goals in mind, and she's now an example of how that belief can manifest into something massive.

Meanwhile, the Hood Hottest Princess might not have guaranteed longevity just yet, but she's certainly on a right path that will be hard to knock off-course. After all, the one and only Drake dubbed her the GOAT on her birthday earlier this month. We'll see what other big moves, releases, and public appearances keep fueling this fire. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH.

