DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Lil' Kim performs onstage during the R&amp;B Music Experience at Little Caesars Arena on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Social media users are praising Lil Kim for giving Chris Brown the recognition he deserves during her Cousinz Festival set.

Lil Kim recently graced the stage at the Cousinz Festival in Virginia, and during her performance, she showed Chris Brown some love. In a clip from her set, she's seen taking part in the R&B icon's "It Depends" challenge with her dancers. Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are singing her praises, and commending her for giving another artist their flowers.

"Say what you want about her, but I’m all for people showing Breezy the love and recognition he deserves ❤️❤️❤️," one Instagram user writes. "I love her so much and even I giggled a lil bit 😂 but seriously the Queen really be out her having fun and deserves it all," another says. "Well, not much…but that’s OKAY! Ms. Kimmy has paid her dues. 🥰," someone else jokes.

Later this month, Lil Kim will perform in Europe and the U.K. on Keyshia Cole's "The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour."

Chris Brown & Kayla Nicole

As for Chris Brown, he's making plenty of headlines these days for his own dancing, particularly thanks to one Los Angeles performance featuring Kayla Nicole. He and the sports journalist/influencer got awfully steamy onstage, prompting all kinds of reactions. While some praised the duo for living their best lives, others thought they did entirely too much.

Kayla took to Instagram earlier this week to share a clip from the evening, opening up about the experience in her caption and confirming that she's not ashamed.

"Well, that was fun. 🤭," she wrote. "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"

