Chris Brown And Summer Walker Share A Sultry Dance During "Take You Down" Performance

Brown's tour has been going on since June, where he played a run of shows in Europe before heading to the United States to play stadiums. September 20 was the second of back-to-back nights at Allegiant Stadium, the 70,000-seat venue that played host to Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13. After those couple of nights in Nevada, Brown will head to Denver for a performance at Coors Field on September 24. The remainder of the Breezy Bowl runs through October 18.

Chris Brown recently left social media after people accused him of continued colorism following his dance with Kayla Nicole. The singer has been fielding those allegations against him for many years, and they finally reached a point for him where he opted to leave it behind.

This is not the first time Brown has done a steamy dance routine with a woman during a performance of "Take You Down." Not even a full week ago, he danced with media personality (and Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend) Kayla Nicole in a moment only suitable for a tour, as it would have violated FCC guidelines on television.

Chris Brown has been on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, commemorating 20 years since releasing his debut album. During his recent stop at Allegiant Stadium, he brought out Summer Walker , who has been opening for him for most of the tour so far. He performed the track "Take You Down" and treated Walker to a sultry dance moment in the middle of it.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.